Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: We completely crashed, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to recover their lost connection to Arsene Wenger more than three years after their greatest manager left the club. Wenger left the club in 2018, ending a 23 year tenure that saw him win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, and has not returned to the Emirates Stadium since his final game at the helm. Who that is down to is a matter of no little debate. Speaking to CBS Sports last year, the Frenchman said he has not been involved with Arsenal anymore "because that's not what the club wanted." However, the significant presence of figures from the club hierarchy at the premiere of a new documentary film about the 72-year-old suggests a desire for rapprochement.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO