NC State basketball had to battle more than it probably anticipated in what was a 79-65 victory over Central Connecticut State at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Ct. The Wolfpack actually trailed by one at halftime, 33-32. Another sterling performance from redshirt sophomore wing Dereon Seabron however helped NC State improve to 3-0 on the season. Seabron nearly had his third straight double-double, finishing with 24 points and nine rebounds.

