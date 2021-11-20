ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Border Patrol Gets Mexican Help to Stop Large Groups from Brazil and Venezuela

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A Border Patrol agent drives down to the beach. Photo by Chris Stone

After encountering a series of unusually large groups of Brazilian and Venezuelan migrants in the San Diego Sector of the border, Border Patrol agents in partnership with Mexican authorities recently targeted the smugglers responsible.

The Border Patrol on Friday released information about the anti-smuggling operation and recent encounters with large groups.

The operation on Nov. 4 led to the arrest of two Mexican citizens for human smuggling, the seizure of a box truck, and the rescue of 75 individuals from Brazil, Venezuela and Portugal who were locked inside of the vehicle.

“Partnerships with the government of Mexico continue to play a vital role in combating smugglers who exploit individuals for monetary gain,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “We thank them for their support and will continue our joint-effort to bring these criminals to justice.”

Over the last several weeks, agents have encountered an increasing number of large migrant groups primarily from Brazil and Venezuela. Among the incidents:

  • Oct. 23 – Agents observed a group of 72 migrants illegally enter through a drainage tube three miles west of the San Ysidro crossing.
  • Oct. 26 – Agents encountered two groups of migrants totaling 155 people who entered through a compromised sewer grate.
  • Oct. 27 – Agents observed a box truck dropping off a group of 67 people on the south side of the border fence who then entered through a compromised drainage tube.
  • Between Oct. 28 and Nov. 9 – Agents apprehended five groups numbering 43, 49, 73, 84 and 93 people in size.

Becky
4d ago

It’s good to see law enforcement on both sides working together. That in itself makes a huge difference when everyone works together to keep us all safe.

De Uthe
3d ago

Its bitter sweet…. A shame that the President of this Country has turned a blind eye to this and no intention to stop or even offer resources and man power to secure and put some control to this border crisis and stop the flow of dangerous, deadly crime sneaking in! But Thankful Mexico cares more and is working together with Our Border men and women!

fbj?
3d ago

they need to stop them all and send them back to fix their own country, we have our own problems dont need to add to it with theirs

