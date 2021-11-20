Border Patrol Gets Mexican Help to Stop Large Groups from Brazil and Venezuela

A Border Patrol agent drives down to the beach. Photo by Chris Stone

After encountering a series of unusually large groups of Brazilian and Venezuelan migrants in the San Diego Sector of the border, Border Patrol agents in partnership with Mexican authorities recently targeted the smugglers responsible.

The Border Patrol on Friday released information about the anti-smuggling operation and recent encounters with large groups.

The operation on Nov. 4 led to the arrest of two Mexican citizens for human smuggling, the seizure of a box truck, and the rescue of 75 individuals from Brazil, Venezuela and Portugal who were locked inside of the vehicle.

“Partnerships with the government of Mexico continue to play a vital role in combating smugglers who exploit individuals for monetary gain,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “We thank them for their support and will continue our joint-effort to bring these criminals to justice.”

Over the last several weeks, agents have encountered an increasing number of large migrant groups primarily from Brazil and Venezuela. Among the incidents: