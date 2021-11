OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing two straight days with an illness. Earlier in the week coach John Harbaugh said it had noting to do with COVID-19, which Jackson has contracted twice. Speaking to reporters Friday, Jackson said he’s feeling “way better” than he did a couple days ago and is ready to play in the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. He thinks the changing weather had something to do with his cold. A reporter noted Jackson has seemingly missed more practices due to illness than injury. “I usually don’t get sick, for real,” said Jackson,...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO