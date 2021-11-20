Car crashes into Derry Borough house, driver airlifted to hospital

Tribune-Review

The driver of a car that crashed into a house Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of W. Fourth Avenue in Derry Borough was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries he suffered in the accident.

A spokesman for the Derry Volunteer Fire Department said the gas company was called in to secure the line following the crash.

Emergency dispatchers in Westmoreland County said a call reporting the crash came in shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.

First responders were still on the scene at 3:30 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.