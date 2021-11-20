LeBron James: Lakers shouldn't panic, but need 'some sense of urgency'

LeBron James' Lakers fell below .500. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Lakers superstar LeBron James believes the team should have a sense of urgency going into each game, something that certainly won’t change now that the team is below .500 with a 8-9 record, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com writes.

James returned from an abdominal strain on Friday against the Celtics, recording 23 points, six rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes. Los Angeles was dominated by Boston 130-108 — its third straight loss and sixth in the last 10 games.

“It’s never, ‘We got 65 games left,'” James said when asked if he can take the long view on the season, according to McMenamin. “We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup. We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. “There’s no level of panic, but there should be some sense of urgency any time we take the floor.”

The Lakers have been dealing with several injuries to start the season. Along with James, projected starting forward Trevor Ariza underwent ankle surgery back in October, while backup point guard Kendrick Nunn has been out with a bone bruise. James has played only in only seven of 17 games to date.

Los Angeles currently owns the ninth-best record in the Western Conference, with upcoming road games scheduled against the Pistons on Sunday, Knicks on Tuesday and Pacers on Wednesday.