ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What Rick Barnes, Santiago Vescovi said after 71-53 loss to No. 5 Villanova

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything head coach Rick Barnes and junior guard Santiago Vescovi said after No. 17 Tennessee lost to No. 5 Villanova on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament:. “Well, think about the way the game started, Kennedy’s first play, we did what we wanted. We wanted to drive the ball,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Rick Barnes looks back at UT Martin win, previews ETSU game

Everything Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said on Thursday, looking back at the season-opening win over UT Martin on Tuesday and previewing Sunday's game against ETSU at Thompson-Boling Arena:. ON JOHN FULKERSON'S AVAILABILITY AGAINST ETSU. "I did talk with John earlier today and he did tell me he's planning on practicing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Rick Barnes said after No. 18 Vols beat ETSU 94-62

Everything Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said on Sunday afternoon, after his 18th-ranked Vols beat ETSU 94-62 at Thompson-Boling Arena:. “I do think we made strides from our last game. We weren’t very good defensively (against UT Martin). The things where we took some steps forward today, the things we had talked about, we had to do better defensively. We did that today. Do we have to get a lot better? We have to get a lot better. Our guards, against Villanova, are going to have to guard guards in the post. Des (Oliver) went to that a little tonight, where he was putting guards in the post and trying to post there when (ETSU was) looking to try to get some buckets. But as long as we keep trying to improve — and I think we did today, the things we worked on after the first game. We came out today and I thought we were really consciously locked in. We did a better job with our scouting report than we did in the first game, overall. And obviously Des, who I’ve gotten to respect for, is going to do just a great job there. They do a lot of things that we do too. You would expect that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
247Sports

Barnes has 'utmost respect' for Villanova's Jay Wright

Even in a sport full of players who generally competed against each other on summer circuits as children, it’s a bit too early in the college basketball season to know exactly what you’ll see from an opponent heading into a game. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and Villanova coach Jay Wright...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

WATCH: Barnes excited for Vols-Villanova game

A lot of people are excited for Saturday's Tennessee-Villanova game on Saturday. Rick Barnes is one of them. Barnes spoke with reporters before Tuesday's practice at Thompson-Boling Arena, discussing the 17th-ranked Vols' upcoming trip to Connecticut for the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Tennessee will play fifth-ranked Villanova on Saturday afternoon, and it'll play sixth-ranked Purdue or 18th-ranked North Carolina on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
Person
Josiah
Rocky Top Talk

Rick Barnes breaks down Tennessee signee BJ Edwards

On Sunday, Tennessee officially announced the signing of 2022 point guard BJ Edwards. The 6-3, 170 pound guard is a four-star prospect, ranking as the 68th best player in the class, per 247Sports. Edwards is the lone commitment to this point in Tennessee’s 2022 class. He’s likely going to be...
TENNESSEE STATE
utdailybeacon.com

Vols fail early season test against No. 5 Villanova, 71-53

Tennessee entered Saturday’s early season tournament matchup against No. 5 Villanova eyeing its first victory against a top-5 opponent since downing No. 4 Kentucky in the 2019 SEC Tournament. To say the Vols fell short of that achievement is an understatement. Tennessee went cold on offense, shooting just 33% from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

What went wrong for freshman Kennedy Chandler in Tennessee basketball's loss to Villanova

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Rick Barnes pulled Kennedy Chandler midway through the first half Saturday against Villanova.  The Tennessee basketball coach then pulled Chandler aside after his star freshman point guard picked up his second foul. “He’s going to learn a lot,” Barnes said. “I told him that when I took him out. I said,...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Dna
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Kirk Herbstreit echoes Ed Reed regarding Manny Diaz, program's future

The Miami Hurricanes sit at 5-5 on the season and the future of the program is up in the air. Manny Diaz could be on the hot seat amid an average year and other coaching rumors and Hurricanes legends Ed Reed and others all agreed Miami needs to get back to the way things were when they played. Kirk Herbstreit echoed those statements when talking about the future of the program under Diaz, or possibly another coach.
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

247Sports

34K+
Followers
266K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy