Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: We completely crashed, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikel Arteta says his Arsenal side were punished by Liverpool because they "completely crashed" during a comprehensive defeat at Anfield. The Gunners were beaten 4-0 and conceded three of those goals in a 25-minute spell during the second half. It brought Arsenal's 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions to...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Arsene Wenger shares his advice for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsene Wenger has shared some advice for current Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, urging him to keep the team's impressive momentum going. The legendary coach - who managed the Gunners for 22 years - was speaking at the premiere of Invincible, a documentary about his career. "My advice is just to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to reunite with Arsene Wenger: 'It's something that we lost and we have to recover'

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to recover their lost connection to Arsene Wenger more than three years after their greatest manager left the club. Wenger left the club in 2018, ending a 23 year tenure that saw him win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, and has not returned to the Emirates Stadium since his final game at the helm. Who that is down to is a matter of no little debate. Speaking to CBS Sports last year, the Frenchman said he has not been involved with Arsenal anymore "because that's not what the club wanted." However, the significant presence of figures from the club hierarchy at the premiere of a new documentary film about the 72-year-old suggests a desire for rapprochement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal: "Major signings every window" planned, as Mikel Arteta reportedly shakes up the Gunners' transfer strategy

Arsenal are set to splash more cash, according to a transfer report which claims the Gunners are set to revolutionise as a club off the field. Kroenke Sports Entertainment took sole ownership of the club in August 2018. The following summer, a famously spend-thrift Arsenal dropped £72m on Lille winger Nicolas Pepe in a bid to return to the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Inside Arsenal's revival: Are hopes of a top four finish realistic for Mikel Arteta's surging Gunners?

It has taken them long enough, but Arsenal might finally have reached the stage where Mikel Arteta is not one defeat away from discord and drama. Heading to Liverpool on Saturday, another thumping on a par with those suffered against Manchester City and Chelsea would be an unwelcome check on the Gunner's surging momentum, but it is unlikely unleash the customary doom and gloom that has engulfed the club's fanbase for the last several years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This club is about being the best': Mikel Arteta claims the top four is NOT enough for Arsenal as in-form Gunners go to Liverpool wanting to end their nine-year wait for an Anfield victory

Mikel Arteta has welcomed talk of Arsenal finishing in the top four as the Gunners go to Liverpool on Saturday on an eight-match unbeaten run - the longest of any side in the Premier League. Victory at Anfield would see Arsenal leapfrog Liverpool and move back into the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Reds run riot as Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino crush the Gunners after a tense first half where Arteta and Klopp had a major bust-up on the Anfield touchline

Liverpool emphatically found their stride again at Anfield last night as Arsenal found the limits of their recent resurgence. Mikel Arteta's revival of this team after a historically bad start to the season has been genuinely impressive, with eight wins and two draws in the last ten games. Yet it didn't get close to surviving a forensic examination from a Liverpool team with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota at their best.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Arsenal boss Arteta: We must learn from Arsenal defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says they must learn from their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool. For the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Aaron Ramsdale, this was a first ever defeat in Arsenal colours, and afterwards Arteta said his players need to use the disappointment in the right way, and channel their energy for the forthcoming busy period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta's touchline bust-up with Jurgen Klopp came at the WORST time for Arsenal... it inspired a quiet Anfield into full voice and the Gunners paid the price in a chastening defeat

It can pay to pick the right time and place for a scrap. Evidently a lull in play at Anfield was neither the most opportune moment nor the best spot for Mikel Arteta to challenge Jurgen Klopp to a touchline dance. They really went for each other, or as much...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Mikel Arteta and Co bullied out of Anfield as Liverpool swipe Arsenal aside, the only contest in the match was on the touchline between the two managers

After the scrap came the beating. If Mikel Arteta intended to set an example for combat via his scuffle with Jurgen Klopp, something failed to cross that white line. On the pitch his players went on from that rumble at 0-0 to endure a painful and prolonged reminder that some levels of this game remain out of Arsenal’s reach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal 0 - Liverpool 4 match report: shrug

There isn’t much to say about Arsenal’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool that anybody who watches the Premier League won’t have seen themselves. Liverpool are better than Arsenal. Put differently: one of the best teams in the league, playing at home, beat the youngest team in the league. Not a surprising result, right?
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Match video: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

We were beaten by Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday evening as the Premier League returned after the recent international break. All the key moments from the match are now available to watch below - and extended highlights, plus a full-match replay, will be viewable below from 00.01am Sunday (UK time).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Olympian

Rampant Liverpool dismantles Arsenal 4-0 in Premier League

Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check Saturday by tearing through the Gunners in the second half for a 4-0 win in the Premier League. A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp's side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Free highlights: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino secured the three points for the Reds at Anfield on Saturday evening. To look back on the action in the video above, simply register for free if you have not already done so. App users should tap here to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Irresistible Liverpool thrash Arsenal 4-0 to go second

LIVERPOOL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Imperious Liverpool extended their Premier League home winning streak against Arsenal to six on Saturday with an easy 4-0 victory that lifted them to second in the table. Sadio Mane met a perfect free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 39th minute to plant a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp happy with 'mature' performance

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "really happy" with Liverpool's "mature" performance as they beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield, while also setting straight the heated words he had with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the game. MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal. Watch highlights of all of Saturday's Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

