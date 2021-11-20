ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singled Out: Eloah Jones' Under The Bridge

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEloah Jones recently released her cover of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' classic "Under The Bridge" (from her forthcoming EP) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. I knew I wanted to have one cover on my upcoming EP, but...

antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Eddie Berman's Water In A Barrel

Eddie Berman recently released the single "Water In A Barrel" from his forthcoming album, "Broken English", and to celebrate we asked Eddie to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. The title of the song "Water in the Barrel" came from an Alan Watts lecture I was listening...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Starcoast's Around

Psych-rockers Starcoast just released a music video for their brand new single "Around" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. The song "Around" came from our last tour of the west coast where we picked up an RV in Las Vegas and played shows up the coast until we reached Seattle. The shows were honestly amazing, but we continued working our 9 to 5 jobs virtually on pacific time (6am-2pm) for the whole tour. On top of the already exhausting nature of touring, experiencing the dichotomy between working our dull day jobs and playing amazing shows each night highlighted how empty and repetitive the day jobs felt. Each day was the same, the clock spinning around and around until we could break free for the night, just to wind up back where we started the next morning.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Avi Wisnia's Come Home To

Acclaimed Philadelphia songwriter Avi Wisnia just released his first new album in over a decade, "Catching Leaves", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Come Home To". Here is the story:. Over the past few years, I have been able to witness a lot of...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Above Snakes' Nothing To Lose

Above Snakes recently released their latest single and music video called "Nothing to Lose" and to celebrate we asked Johnny Skulls and Dax Dabs to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Nothing to lose is our 4th Single which came out October 15th. We wrote and recorded...
MUSIC
#Under The Bridge
metalinjection

HOWARD JONES & JARED DINES' SION Streaming New Single "More Than Just Myself"

Sion, the band featuring vocalist Howard Jones (Light The Torch, ex-Killswitch Engage) and multi-instrumentalist Jared Dines, is now streaming their new single "More Than Just Myself." The song basically has everything you'd want from the duo – a massive chorus, some chunky riffs, and of course a neck-breaking breakdown toward the end.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Julian Taylor's 100 Proof

Award winning singer-songwriter Julian Taylor recently released a cover of the Tyler Ellis song, "100 Proof," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us how the cover song came about. Here is the story:. My friend Tyler Ellis and I used to run an open stage every Monday night...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: If Not For Me's Dearly Deceased

If Not For Me recently released their single "Dearly Deceased" from their forthcoming album and to celebrate we asked vocalist Patrick Glover to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. When I started writing for this record (Eulogy), I wanted to step out of my comfort zone a...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple Announce 'Turning To Crime' Listening Session Livestream

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will host an exclusive listening session to preview their forthcoming covers collection, "Turning To Crime", prior to its November 26 release. "We would like to announce that there will be a full album pre-listening for all of our dear newsletter subscribers!," shared the group on social media alongside a video promoting the event. "The live-stream will be held on Tuesday, 23rd of November at 6pm (GMT). This event will not be open to the public, only newsletter subscribers will receive the link via invitation on Tuesday morning.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
nextmosh.com

Me And That Man release new single “Under the Spell”

Behemoth mastermind Adam Nergal Darski and his dark folk/blues/Americana influenced solo project Me And That Man continues its celebrity team-up with the new Western-inspired single “Under the Spell” featuring the mysterious Mary Goore, alongside a captivating music video. In contrast to the recently published soulful blues-rock ballad “Angel of Light”...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: The Jaws Of Brooklyn's Fever

Seattle rockers The Jaws Of Brooklyn released their brand new 60s influenced garage pop track "Fever" today and to celebrate we asked Lindsay Love to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Fever is about embracing the sides of myself that have historically been deemed "unacceptable", "unattractive", and...
BROOKLYN, NY
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple's 'Turning to Crime' Album Preview Streaming

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release their new covers album, "Turning To Crime", on November 26. Ahead of its arrival, Dutch retailer Plato are streaming preview clips of all of the set's 12 tracks, which was produced by Bob Ezrin and features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Bob Dylan and more.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Andrew Hagar Delivers 'Red Light Appetite' Video

Andrew Hagar has premiered a video for his brand new single "Red Light Appetite". The song will be part of his forthcoming album, "Limited Edition Psycho," that will arrive next year. "The song was inspired by my own struggles with the cycle of addiction", says Hagar. "Not being able to...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

In Flames Frontman Anders Friden Launches If Anything, Suspicious

In Flames frontman Anders Friden has launched a brand new project called If Anything, Suspicious, and has shared the first tracks from their forthcoming album. The project's debut album will be entitled "OFFAIR: Lullabies for the Damned", and it is set to be released on December 3rd. To announce the effort, Anders has shared the tracks "Farewell" and "Nodes Of Yesod".
ROCK MUSIC
thisis50.com

Josh Stone Drops Long Awaited Single “Magic” Ft. Jim Jones, Rose and PNB Relly

Rapper/songwriter Josh Stone unleashes his brand new single “Magic”, featuring Jim Jones, Rose and PNB Relly. The hip-hop artist, originally from New York, linked up with Jones in the studio in Los Angeles, where Stone pitched the song to the rapper, and shot the music video just weeks later. Grateful to be working with one of his inspirations, Josh also put on two of his artists off his Real Vibez Only Imprint, Queens R&B singer Rose and Bronx rapper PNB Relly.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Exodus Prescribing Horror With New Lyric Video

Exodus have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Prescribing Horror" to celebrate the release of their eleventh studio album, "Persona Non Grata". Gary Holt had this to say, "As we have finally come to the day of Persona Non Grata's release, something we've been eagerly awaiting for what seems like an eternity.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Hometown Takeover

(hennemusic) Metallica have announced that they will be playing a series of events in their hometown of San Francisco, CA as part of their 40th anniversary celebrations. "We're just one short month away from celebrating 40 years together, and we can't wait to welcome fans from around the world to our hometown!," says Metallica. "When we first told you about the two shows at Chase Center on December 17 and 19, we also promised a full weekend of 'Tallica family vibes with curated live music, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and other events starting the night before the first show. Well... we're back with all the details!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
antiMUSIC

Green Day Share BBC Sessions Performance Of 'Walking Contradiction'

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 1995 track, "Walking Contradiction", that is included in their forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions." The tune was the fifth single from the California band's fourth album, "Insomniac", which was a Top 10 record in several countries while reaching No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Mark Elliot's Drunk For Nothin'

Award winning Nashville-based singer, songwriter Mark Elliot recently released his latest single, "Drunk For Nothin'" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. One of the challenges of commercial songwriting is telling a universal story, one that people have heard or experienced...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Years Down's Famous

Denver-based pop-punk rockers Years Down just released a new single called "Famous" and to celebrate we asked Griffin and Ben to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Griffin: In order to have the answer to this question make any sense you need a little pretext, that being, Years Down is a very collaborative effort creatively, Ben and myself frequently work on lyrics as a team, often pulling from both of our pasts and previously written material that just didn't have a home yet. In this particular instance, Ben already had a decent majority of the song composed before our meeting and me joining the band, he had these phenomenal riffs and chord progressions tethered to some pretty scathing lyrics, the bones were all there and ready to be assembled it just needed some finishing touches. So I made some edits and reworded portions of the chorus, chopped up the melody he had in a few places to fit my style and ability a little better, and took over writing the lyrics and melody for the last half of the song. Interestingly enough, Years Down is actually my first band and "famous" was also the first song we wrote together, to say I was self-conscious when coming up with what I added would be an understatement. Although if we are being honest the words came somewhat easy after a little effort and the whole process proved to be genuinely cathartic. When it came time to finally record the song the process was certainly challenging but also pretty fun too. Taylor Hahn (our go-to guy) is a superstar producer, he's been around the local scene for a good while and has worked with just about everybody in our genre in town. The guy has got these crazy positive vibes, he just exudes this coach energy, like, he's going to push you to give it everything you have, really expect the world from you, but its all in service to making the song as good as it can possibly be and because of who/how he is you want to lay it all on the table for him.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang

Red Fang have shared their cover of classic AC/DC song "Hells Bells", which comes from the forthcoming MER Redux Series installment "Back in Black [Redux]". Bryan Giles had this to say, "I saw AC/DC in 1988 at the TCC in Tucson, Arizona. It was the second arena rock show of my young life. What struck me then and still sticks with me today is how perfectly they harnessed the power of the blues for a rock style.
MUSIC

