Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Do Raise The Roof With Livestream

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(hennemusic) Robert Plant and Alison Krauss launched their newly-released album, "Raise The Roof", on November 19th with a livestream performance from Nashville, TN. The pair were joined by an all-star band...

