Fans of the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury are celebrating the singer ahead of the 30th anniversary of his death.Mercury died from Aids-related complications on 24 November, 1991, having declined to speak publicly about his diagnosis until the day before his death.On 23 November, Mercury issued a statement to press regarding his condition, confirming media speculation that he had tested positive for the disease.“Following the enormous conjecture in the press over the last two weeks, I wish to confirm that I have been tested HIV positive and have Aids,” read Mercury’s statement. “I felt it correct to keep this...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO