Washington State

Washington Spirit Win NWSL Championship

 4 days ago

On Saturday, the Washington Spirit defeated the Chicago Red Stars, 2-1, in extra time to win the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League championship in Louisville, KY. The Spirit came into the game with an 11-6-7...

The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Prediction For Ohio State-Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan renew their rivalry on Saturday after a year hiatus due to COVID. There will be plenty on the line when they meet. Both teams are 10-1, with Ohio State 8-0 in Big Ten play and Michigan 7-1 in league action. Whoever wins this weekend will be the Big Ten East champion and move on to the conference title game.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

NWSL scores, highlights: Chicago Red Stars, Washington Spirit will meet for 2021 title after semifinal wins

The 2021 NWSL final is set: the Chicago Red Stars will face the Washington Spirit for the title next weekend after the two teams pulled off road wins in Sunday's semifinals. The Spirit were come-from-behind winners over OL Reign in Tacoma, while the Red Stars went to Portland and shutout the Thorns. The Red Stars and Spirit will meet on Saturday in Louisville for the 2021 crown, with both teams looking for their first NWSL championship.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Chicago

Red Stars Coach Rory Dames Resigns Shortly Before Report In Which Players Accuse Him Of Verbal, Emotional Abuse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames has resigned just ahead of a Washington Post report that claimed Dames had been verbally and emotionally abusive to players on the women’s soccer team. Dames’ resignation also came shortly after the Red Stars lost the National Women’s Soccer League Championship Game to the Washington Spirit on Saturday. Dames’ resignation announcement – dated Sunday but posted early Monday – did not make any mention of abusive conduct. “For 11 years, I have dedicated myself to help build the Chicago Red Stars into one of the top international clubs. Effective today, I’m refocusing my...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Washington Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
WGN News

Red Stars manager Rory Dames resigns after 11 years with the club

CHICAGO – When the club has been in the National Women’s Soccer League, he’s been the man to lead them onto the pitch. But just before midnight on Sunday, it was announced that the Chicago Red Stars’ longtime manager would be leaving his position. On Monday afternoon, it became more apparent why he made this […]
CHICAGO, IL
mocoshow.com

Whitman Girls Soccer Wins State Championship

Whitman Girls’ Soccer (14-2-1) has outscored opponents 55-2 since losing to Walter Johnson back in early October. The team defeated Parkdale 13-0 in the State Quarterfinals before going on to beat fellow MCPS school Sherwood 8-0 in the Semifinals. Last night Whitman played undefeated Broadneck (17-0-1), who squeaked past Quince...
SOCCER
Person
Kelley O'hara
92.9 The Game

How should Atlanta United's 2021 season be viewed?

Atlanta United’s season came to an end yesterday in the first round of the MLS Playoffs as the team failed to advance. Dukes & Bell talked about the team’s season as there were plenty of ups and downs and how the season should be viewed by fans.
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
MLS
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Named MLS Goalkeeper Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matt Turner had an incredible season in net for the New England Revolution. It earned him one of Major League Soccer’s highest honors on Monday. Turner has been named Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced Monday. Turner was spectacular for New England all season, going 17-7-4 with a 74.2 save percentage over his 28 starts. His 17 wins were tied for the league lead and set a new Revolution record. “It’s a major, major honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to accomplish since coming into the league, something I felt I was really close to accomplishing the last two...
MLS
mocoshow.com

Scores From the Maryland State High School Football Quarterfinals

Below you’ll see scores from the MoCo school games in the State Quarterfinals of the Maryland high school football playoffs (public schools). We will update the scores throughout the night. 4A:. Old Mill (8-2) 6 at Quince Orchard (11-0) 41 F. Blair (8-2) 2 at Wise (10-0) 62 F. Paint...
MARYLAND STATE

