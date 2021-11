The government has announced an increase of 5.9% in COLA. This increase will lead to a rise in benefits provided to the citizens of the U.S.; however, the help of the rise might not be applicable shortly. According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics report, consumer prices have witnessed a hike of 6.3%. The Social Security Administration announced the COLA increase in October this year. However, the increase will be applicable from January 2022.

INCOME TAX ・ 20 HOURS AGO