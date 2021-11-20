ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Exodus Prescribing Horror With New Lyric Video

antiMUSIC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExodus have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Prescribing Horror" to celebrate the release of their eleventh studio album, "Persona Non...

www.antimusic.com

loudersound.com

‘The floodgates of Hell opened!’ Deep Purple star recalls furious backlash after he dared to cover Ozzy Osbourne classics

The title of Deep Purple’s new covers album, Turning To Crime, is a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement from the English hard rock legends as to just how divisive and contentious such projects can be: indeed, interviewed in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which comes with an exclusive, official 4-track Purple EP, vocalist Ian Gillan admits that he was “totally against” the idea initially, admitting, “I thought the purists, and myself, would see something like this as criminal, metaphorically. it’s awfully cheeky to think that you can improve on the originals, which are embedded in everyone’s mind.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Tori Amos Shares Lyric Video For Latest Single, ‘Spies’

Tori Amos has shared a new animated lyric video for album single “Spies.” The track is taken from her new album, Ocean to Ocean, which was recently released to widespread acclaim by fans and media alike. Propelled by locomotive bass and drums and Tori’s singular pop production, “Spies” is an...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

OCEANHOARSE Release Official Lyric Video For "Fields Of Severed Dreams"

Finland's Oceanhoarse released their critically acclaimed full-length album Dead Reckoning on August 20th via Noble Demon. Anofficial lyric video for the new single "Fields Of Severed Dreams" is available below. With former and current members of well-known acts like Amoral, Warmen and others, Oceanhoarse have delivered exactly the kind of...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Coheed & Cambria Unveil New Lyric Video For “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)

Coheed and Cambria have unveiled their new track called “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord).” The song sees Coheed and Cambria and is accompanied by a lyric video with animated settings. Listen to it below. Coheed and Cambria’s vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez spoke about “Rise, Naianasha (Cut The Cord)” saying, “‘Rise, Naianasha’...
CAMBRIA, CA
ghostcultmag.com

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Empiires Shares Their New Lyric Video – “Stronger”

We last heard from Dallas Active Rock band Empiires (TLG/INgrooves label) during the lockdown year, as they were putting out a series of killer new singles and videos, and grinding hard to hone their songcraft. The band is back with an inspirational new single and an accompanying lyric video – “Stronger.” The infectious, heavy song is a rallying cry to anyone who has ever dealt with self-doubt and can build a bridge to fans struggling in these tense times. Check out the lyric video to “Stronger” and purchase and stream the track at the link below.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

Exclusive: SACRED OATH Premieres “Last Ride Of The Wicked Dead” Lyric Video

Power-thrashers Sacred Oath will release their latest album “Return Of The Dragon” in Europe on November 19 via the Italian label WormHoleDeath Records. Initially released in the US and Canada on April 2 on Angel Thorne Music, Return Of The Dragon has only been available overseas as an import until now.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Silverstein Share 'It's Over' Video

Silverstein have released a music video for their brand new single "It's Over". The band recorded the new video while on their current North American tour. Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau had this to say, "This song is the spiral that leads to giving up. Those anxiety packed hours when you can't feel anything but the low, steady crescendo of panic that eventually gets so intense your fingertips lose sensation.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Deep Purple's 'Turning to Crime' Album Preview Streaming

(hennemusic) Deep Purple will release their new covers album, "Turning To Crime", on November 26. Ahead of its arrival, Dutch retailer Plato are streaming preview clips of all of the set's 12 tracks, which was produced by Bob Ezrin and features songs originally done by Cream, The Yardbirds, Bob Dylan and more.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Lyric Video
Music
antiMUSIC

Animals As Leaders Returning With New Album and Share Video

Animals As Leaders are celebrating the announcement of their first new full-length album in 6 years with the release of a music video for their new single. The track is called "The Problem Of Other Minds" and comes from their forthcoming album, "Parrhesia," which is set to be released on March 25, 2022.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Brion Starr's Same Flame (Stay With Me)

NYC's glam revivalist Brion Starr just release his Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex, Sparks) produced album "A Night To Remember" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Same Flame (Stay With Me)". Here is the story:. "Same Flame" is the story of the end...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Green Day Share BBC Sessions Performance Of 'Walking Contradiction'

(hennemusic) Green Day are streaming a live recording of their 1995 track, "Walking Contradiction", that is included in their forthcoming collection, "BBC Sessions." The tune was the fifth single from the California band's fourth album, "Insomniac", which was a Top 10 record in several countries while reaching No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the region.
MUSIC
metalinjection

THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From CONVERGE/CHELSEA WOLFE, OBSCURA, EXODUS, and More Out Today – 11/19

This week’s new heavy metal releases include a frankly solid and diverse group of heavy hitters. To the metals…. Starting this week with some epic death metal. This quartet infuses sweeping symphonics into their melodic death metal making A Dream of Wilderness a classy-ass record. This also includes a cover of Tchaikovsky "Old French Song." So pinkies out when listening to this gem.
ROCK MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Shares New Lyric Video For “They Want Your Soul” Featuring George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher

Rock band, Hatebreed, originated back in 1994 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The band’s current members include lead singer Jamey Jasta, bassist Chris Beattie, guitarist Wayne Lozinak, guitarist Frank Novinec, and drummer Matt Byrne. The band’s style can be thought of as metalcore hardcore punk, beatdown hardcore, Celtic frost hardcore. Hatebreed’s musical influences include Agnostic Front, Carcass, and Slayer.
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Empty Kodiak Releases Debut Single and Lyric Video

Local singer-songwriter Chaz Stead’s band Empty Kodiak has just released its debut single “Teeth/The Ghost,” which was recorded locally in Middleburg Heights. The surf pop song “Teeth” features a saxophone solo by Dave Gorski with what is known as the prismizer effect, and the B-side single, “The Ghost,” is an autobiographical storytelling of Stead’s own experience dealing with "unresolved conflict and loss." Stead’s wife Kennedy sings on the track, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Adeline speaks at the song’s open and close.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
antiMUSIC

Singled Out: Years Down's Famous

Denver-based pop-punk rockers Years Down just released a new single called "Famous" and to celebrate we asked Griffin and Ben to tell us about the track. Here is the story:. Griffin: In order to have the answer to this question make any sense you need a little pretext, that being, Years Down is a very collaborative effort creatively, Ben and myself frequently work on lyrics as a team, often pulling from both of our pasts and previously written material that just didn't have a home yet. In this particular instance, Ben already had a decent majority of the song composed before our meeting and me joining the band, he had these phenomenal riffs and chord progressions tethered to some pretty scathing lyrics, the bones were all there and ready to be assembled it just needed some finishing touches. So I made some edits and reworded portions of the chorus, chopped up the melody he had in a few places to fit my style and ability a little better, and took over writing the lyrics and melody for the last half of the song. Interestingly enough, Years Down is actually my first band and "famous" was also the first song we wrote together, to say I was self-conscious when coming up with what I added would be an understatement. Although if we are being honest the words came somewhat easy after a little effort and the whole process proved to be genuinely cathartic. When it came time to finally record the song the process was certainly challenging but also pretty fun too. Taylor Hahn (our go-to guy) is a superstar producer, he's been around the local scene for a good while and has worked with just about everybody in our genre in town. The guy has got these crazy positive vibes, he just exudes this coach energy, like, he's going to push you to give it everything you have, really expect the world from you, but its all in service to making the song as good as it can possibly be and because of who/how he is you want to lay it all on the table for him.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang

Red Fang have shared their cover of classic AC/DC song "Hells Bells", which comes from the forthcoming MER Redux Series installment "Back in Black [Redux]". Bryan Giles had this to say, "I saw AC/DC in 1988 at the TCC in Tucson, Arizona. It was the second arena rock show of my young life. What struck me then and still sticks with me today is how perfectly they harnessed the power of the blues for a rock style.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Me Rex release “Never Graduate” lyric video

Me Rex have released a lyric video for their new song "Never Graduate". The video features footage filmed on their 2021 UK tour. The song is off their upcoming Pterodactyl EP out February 4 via Big Scary Monsters. Me Rex released Megabear earlier this year. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Bloc Party Preview New Album With ‘Traps’

Bloc Party will release their sixth album, Alpha Games, next spring. The band unveiled the first single from the album, a hard-hitting alt-rock number called “Traps.” “From the moment we wrote ‘Traps,’ we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album,” singer, songwriter and guitarist Kele Okereke said in a statement. “Playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.” The band added on Twitter, “Thank you for waiting patiently, we’ve missed you and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve been working...
MUSIC

