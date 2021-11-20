ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Who’s eligible for a COVID vaccine booster? Oregon, western states agree with feds: Everyone 18+

By Rob Davis
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
A four-state scientific review panel that includes Oregon has concurred with the federal decision to expand COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to all adults, clearing the final hurdle to allow the administration of booster doses to everyone 18 and older. The medical experts part of the Western States Scientific Safety...

