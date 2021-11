Getting into character can be one of the most challenging aspects of acting. Needless to say, preparing to play two different characters at the same time can be especially difficult. However, this has been the reality for dozens of actors who were cast to play the role of twins in movies and TV shows. Thanks to editing and advances in technology, one actor can appear on-screen multiple times at once to give the illusion that it’s two different people. Some of these actors have played twins so well that viewers didn’t initially realize that the same person was playing both roles. Keep reading to see 10 on-screen twins who were actually played by the same actor.

