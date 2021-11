Rutgers is set for its final Big Ten road contest of the season with a Saturday contest at Penn State. Rutgers will carry in a 5-5 record while Penn State stands at 6-4. The Scarlet Knights have managed two Big Ten wins away from home, notching victories at Illinois and Indiana. A win this week would make Rutgers bowl eligible for the first time since 2014. Earlier today, head coach Greg Schiano held his weekly press conference and was asked if this 5-5 spot at this point would have been something he would have signed up for prior to the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO