ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl scandal revisited in documentary

By Melissa Roberto
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJanet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's infamous 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show scandal is being reexamined in a new docuseries that shows there are still lingering questions about what went wrong. "The New York Times Presents" released its latest documentary, "Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson," Friday on Hulu...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Closer Weekly

Inside Janet Jackson’s Love Life: All the Men She Has Dated and Married in Her Career

Janet Jackson has had an iconic music career that began in 1976, acting in The Jacksons variety show. The “Escapade” singer has been in the spotlight for her entire life. However, when it comes to her romantic relationships, Janet has remained pretty private over the years. Janet was married three times, welcoming her first child, Eissa, with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, in 2017.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Justin Timberlake
imdb.com

Nyt’s ‘Malfunction’ Doc Revisits Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Breast-Baring Incident but Adds Little New: TV Review

Earlier this year, The New York Times’ documentary unit had its greatest achievement yet in clarity and impact. “Framing Britney Spears,” the Times’ doc on the pop singer’s figurative captivity within her image and her literal one within her family and legal conservatorship, brought a complex and granular awareness of the issues at play in the story to a mass audience. They also brought mass attention to a case that had been playing out in the background of popular culture for more than a decade.
FOOTBALL
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#American Football#Hulu And#Fx#Mtv
Vulture

Jay-Z is the First Person Followed by Beyoncé on Instagram

Jay-Z has accomplished a lot this week but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably on the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall that premieres on Netflix on Nov. 3. His first main post and IG story feature the promotional poster for the film starring Jonathan Majors (who’s also hosting SNL next week). Jay-Z’s Instagram already has over 1 million followers, including his wife Beyoncé who famously did not follow anyone on the gram. However, that changed tonight as he is now the only person she follows on the platform AND she reposted his story promoting the film. Jay-Z recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for the song “Guns Go Bang” for the feature film. The film was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote the script alongside Boaz Yakin. Vulture has begun its annual Oscar Predictions which currently features LaKeith Stanfield as a contender for Best Supporting Actor in The Harder They Fall. Maybe after an Oscar win, Bey will follow him on IG too.
MUSIC
Pioneer Press

‘Dancing with the Stars’: Watch Suni Lee samba on ‘Janet Jackson Night’

Suni Lee has danced her way into the semifinals of “Dancing With the Stars.”. Her samba on Monday was a huge contrast from the previous week. “Last week was rough,” said the 18-year-old St. Paul gymnast and Olympic champion on ABC’s dance competition. “The day of the live show, I was feeling really sick. The whole time I was thinking, ‘Just get through the dance and then you can get up and go.’ After the dance, I had to run to the bathroom because I had to throw up.”
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera for ‘Refusing to Speak’ About Conservatorship

Britney Spears called out her fellow TRL-era pop star Christina Aguilera on social media for “refusing to speak” about Spears’ now-terminated conservatorship. In an Instagram story posted late Friday, Spears shared a video of Aguilera speaking to the press during this week’s Latin Grammys in Las Vegas. A reporter asked Aguilera whether she had spoken to Spears since the conservatorship was terminated; however, a publicist promptly cut short the interview  — “We’re not doing that,” they said — with Aguilera simply saying, “But I’m really happy for her!” Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Elle

Justin Timberlake Wants To 'Talk Privately' With Britney Spears

Despite sharing a public apology to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears on Instagram earlier this year, Justin Timberlake reportedly has more to get off his chest and wants to speak privately with the singer now that her 13-year conservatorship has finally come to an end. To recap, the duo dated for...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Justin Timberlake Suffers From 'Worst Year Of His Life' Due To Reputation Issues?

Justin Timberlake reportedly tries to brace himself as he has been itching to close his "tough year" after becoming the subject of several negative reports. Hollywood celebrities and stars surely fought their own battles this year - from health concerns to career issues. Timberlake, unfortunately, became one of them after facing the worst among the worst this year.
CELEBRITIES
okcheartandsoul.com

Missy Elliott brought to tears by Janet Jackson video tribute

Janet Jackson‘s video presence brought Missy Elliott to tears at her Hollywood Walk of Fame party Monday night in Los Angeles. LL Cool J, Janelle Monáe, MC Lyte, CeCe Peniston and Cheryl “Salt” James were among the 50 guests at the party, according to Variety. Lizzo and Ciara, who honored Missy during her ceremony earlier in the day, also attended the bash at The West Hollywood Edition hotel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Friday: FX/Hulu documentary on Janet Jackson wardrobe ‘Malfunction’

20/20: Escape From a House of Horror (9 p.m., ABC) - ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer has exclusive interviews with children from the Turpin family, who authorities found captive inside their California home under harrowing conditions – starvation, in chains, brutal violence – after one escaped and called 911. In the two-hour episode, we’ll hear from the daughter who made the emergency call that led to their rescue, and her sister who previously attempted an escape – the first interviews from any of the 13 Turpin children. The program includes never-before-seen police body camera tape, as well as footage and photos from the children’s lives inside their parents’ house, characterized by authorities as a house of horror, and from the day one child made a run for it. ABC News correspondent David Scott also reports on what’s happened to the children since the rescue.
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Janet Jackson wants no part of New York Times Super Bowl doc

Janet Jackson doesn’t need help from the New York Times, thank you very much. Over the summer the newspaper brought the “Free Britney” movement — which sought to have Britney Spears released from her conservatorship — into the mainstream with its “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. And last week it followed...
NFL
nashvillelifestyles.com

Justin Timberlake's Twelve Thirty Club Brings Sexy Back to Broadway

The Twelve Thirty Club, helmed by twelve-time James Beard Award nominee and restaurant innovator Sam Fox, alongside partner, music superstar Justin Timberlake, is a multifaceted venue that combines everything great about Nashville: the music, the food and drink, and the people. But it’s the swanky and distinctive atmosphere, and the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake Would 'Love' To Talk To Ex Britney Spears, But Doesn't Want To Interrupt 'The Life She Is Seeking': Source

Justin Timberlake seems to be happy for his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears, after her conservatorship was terminated earlier this month. And while the 40-year-old — who issued a public apology to Spears in February — would "love to talk to Britney if Britney wanted to talk to him," per a HollywoodLife insider, he doesn't want to impede on the pop star's new life.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

672K+
Followers
128K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy