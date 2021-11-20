14-year-old turns garage into care center for U.S. troops for second year

Once a year, a family in West Nyack turns their garage into a care center for U.S. Army troops stationed overseas.

Trey Rolnick, 14, is continuing the tradition to help others who may not be able to see their families while serving.

For the second year in a row, Trey is packing up supplies and necessities like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and warm socks to send to soldiers stationed in Italy.

The goods are sent to Trey’s sister, Lt. Samantha Rolnick, who in turn distributes the gifts to her fellow soldiers.

Trey’s father also helps in the operation.

"I think it's great…He came up with the idea and it's just wonderful,” said Russell Rolnick.

