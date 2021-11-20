ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Shcherbakova recovers from fall to win ISU Grand Prix gold

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWrJC_0d2uzEMM00
1 of 9

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — Teenage world champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia overcame an early tumble to clinch her second Grand Prix gold medal of the season by winning the ISU GP in France on Saturday.

The overnight leader slipped launching her opening quad Lutz and fell.

“I was shocked after the performance. I didn’t understand what happened on my first jump and after the program I was still not realizing what happened,” Shcherbakova said. “The jumps went well in the warmup, and I was very confident. The mistake threw me off and I was very upset. But I did all my elements afterwards, which was very important.”

Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, the 2021 world silver medalist, later defended his strong lead from the short program to win the men’s competition. Shun Sato rose from fourth to secure a Japanese one-two, with American Jason Brown taking the bronze.

The 17-year-old Shcherbakova recovered well with a quad flip and seven triple jumps, including triple-triple combinations. She scored 151.75 points for a total of 229.69 points, beating countrywoman Alena Kostornaia (221.85). It was the 18-year-old Kostornaia’s second GP medal this season following bronze at Skate Canada.

Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi climbed from sixth overnight with a personal best of 141.04 to take the bronze with 204.91.

“Today was the best performance of the season and I am satisfied,” she said. “I made some little mistakes, that’s why my score was 141 points, but it is a good learning curve and I can improve.”

Four-time ice dance world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France were dominant in winning their home event for the sixth time.

The five-time European Champions scored 132.17 points and totaled 221.25 overall.

The overnight places remained with Canadian pair Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier taking silver with 203.16 and Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin of Russia in bronze on 200.29.

Kagiyama landed a quad Salchow, quad toe-triple toe, a solo quad toe and five triples including an Axel to claim a second Grand Prix victory this season. Performing to music from “Gladiator,” he earned 185.77 points and won with 286.41 overall.

“I am really happy to win the second gold in my first Grand Prix season,” he said. “The Grand Prix Final was part of my goals for this season and since it takes place in Japan, I really wanted to take part there and I am glad I make it.”

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii of Russia successfully defended their lead to win the pairs’ competition ahead of teammates Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev. U.S. champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier moved up from fourth to earn the bronze medal.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Extra

Simone Biles Talks Possibility of 2024 Olympics

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, who just wrapped up their Gold Over America tour. Simone recently made headlines after mental health struggles forced her to pull out of the summer Olympics in Tokyo. While she’s doing “a lot better” now, the seven-time Olympic medal winner admitted, “It kind of sucked to train five years for something like that to happen.”
SPORTS
newschain

Jessica Gadirova: Simone Biles’ Olympic woes have helped gymnasts to ‘speak up’

Jessica Gadirova says gymnasts of her generation feel able to “be more open” in the wake of Simone Biles’ public struggles at the Tokyo Olympics. Gadirova, who alongside her twin sister Jennifer was part of the team which won Britain’s first women’s gymnastics medal in 93 years in Tokyo, said the American superstar’s decision to speak out had helped protect the mental and physical health of her peers.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

New-look Anna Shcherbakova leads Grand Prix France; Starr Andrews withdraws

World champion Anna Shcherbakova is one program away from setting up a likely showdown with training partner Kamila Valiyeva at December’s Grand Prix Final, a battle between medal contenders two months before the Olympics. Shcherbakova unveiled a new short program at Internationaux de France in Grenoble on Friday. She tallied...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Skate Canada#Russia#Isu Grand Prix#Grenoble#Ap#The Isu Gp#Japanese#American#European Champions#Canadian
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix race

Hamilton wins Brazilian Grand Prix raceLewis Hamilton ended “the hardest weekend I’ve had” with a stunning victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix, in Sao Paulo, on Sunday and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight with Max Verstappen. Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, beat Verstappen despite starting from 10th...
SOCCER
olympics.com

Home hope Sakamoto Kaori soars to Japanese Grand Prix gold; world champions win in pairs, dance

Sakamoto Kaori saved the best for last. As the women's singles event at NHK Trophy in Tokyo lost favourites Alexandra Trusova, Kihira Rika and Daria Usacheva due to injury, the PyeongChang 2018 Olympian held firm in the pole position, skating last in Saturday (13 November)'s free skate after having finished first in the short program - and delivered a memorable victory for the Japanese fans.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Sports

Anna Shcherbakova, 17, chases youth at Grand Prix France; TV, live stream schedule

Anna Shcherbakova, a 17-year-old from Moscow, toted the two most prestigious titles in figure skating into this Olympic season: world champion and Russian national champion. But the sport’s top label — Olympic favorite — has been swiped by her 15-year-old training partner Kamila Valiyeva. It is so far playing out...
SPORTS
KEYT

Lewis Hamilton wins pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have qualified 1-2 for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix, setting up a showdown between the Formula One championship contenders at the very start of Sunday’s race. Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career and fourth of the season. Hamilton trails Verstappen by 14 points in the championship fight with three races remaining. He beat Verstappen by 0.455 seconds Saturday to win the pole at Losail International Circuit. The seven-time champion said he’d been battling a stomachache since arriving in Qatar. Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz went in to Sunday under investigation for violating yellow flag rules in qualifying. Each was summoned to a pre-race meeting with stewards.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

What we learned at Internationaux de France as Kagiyama, Shcherbakova book Grand Prix Final spots

It was a weekend of strong figure skating for the favourites at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble. Each of Kagiyama Yuma, Anna Shcherbakova, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, and Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron were expected to win - and they did - at the fifth of six stops on the International Skating Union's (ISU) Grand Prix Series, as the picture for next month's Grand Prix Final becomes more clear.
SPORTS
AFP

New-look European golf tour to host first tournament in Japan

The new-look European Tour will make its first foray into the lucrative Japan golf market in 2022 after adding the ISPS Handa Championship to next year's recently announced schedule. The rebranded DP World Tour will make Japan the 51st country it has visited -- with the tournament to be staged at Ishioka Golf Club in Omitama, north of Tokyo, from April 21-24. "The DP World Tour is a global tour and, as a result, we relish opportunities such as this to break new ground," said Keith Pelley, European Tour CEO in a statement released late on Tuesday. "Asia continues to be an important region for the DP World Tour and our first visit to Japan in April further underlines that," he added.
GOLF
AFP

Djokovic won't want to risk missing Australian Open - Tiley

Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic won't want to risk missing out on winning a record 21st Grand Slam title, tournament chief Craig Tiley predicted Thursday as a bumper series of lead-up events was announced. Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-breaking 21st Slam crown, has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy