ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Robert Morris wins on overtime field goal to edge Campbell

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nick Bisceglia kicked a 25-yard field goal to give Robert Morris a 20-17 overtime victory over Campbell in the teams’ season finale on Saturday.

After Bisceglia’s kick, Isaac Riffle missed a 24-yard field goal attempt to end the game.

Campbell (3-8, 2-5 Big South) had a chance to win the game in regulation before being thwarted on the final play of regulation that involved three field goal attempts.

Campbell reached the Colonials 17 with two seconds remaining after a drive set up by Keshawn Thompson’s interception. Riffle missed on a 34-yarder but an offsides penalty gave him another chance 5 yards closer. He kicked it through the uprights and the Camels rushed the field. But Campbell was called for a facemask penalty and Riffle’s 44-yard attempt went wide right and the teams went to overtime.

George Martin passed for 173 yards and a touchdown and Alijah Jackson rushed for 132 on 23 carries for the Colonials (4-6, 3-4).

Dylan Earney passed for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Campbell with Dontae Crow collecting 104 yards receiving with a score.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Muskett, Monmouth overwhelm Robert Morris 44-7

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Tony Muskett threw all four of his touchdown passes in the first half and Monmouth beat Robert Morris 44-7 on Saturday. Robert Morris took its opening drive and marched 55 yards in five plays and scored in a little more than two minutes, capped by George Martin’s 18-yard scoring pass to Demonte Martin for a 7-0 lead.
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofblue.com

Twitter reactions in Kentucky’s win over Robert Morris

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their first win of the season Friday night by dominating Robert Morris 100-60. The Cats came out and started about as well as they could, giving the fans a much-needed sigh of relief about how this team might respond from Tuesday night's loss. But the main theme of this first half continued to be the play of Oscar Tshiebwe.
KENTUCKY STATE
Orlando Sentinel

UCF dunks way to season-opening win over Robert Morris

A dunk party took place Wednesday inside Addition Financial Arena as the UCF men’s basketball team ran past Robert Morris 69-59 to open the season. The Colonials opened the second half on a 7-0 run and cut UCF’s 17-point halftime lead to single digits five minutes in. Sparked by a one-handed slam by fifth-year senior Darius Perry, the Knights responded with a flurry. Minutes later, junior ...
ORLANDO, FL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Ohio plays host to Robert Morris

Robert Morris (0-2) vs. Ohio (2-0) Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio goes up against Robert Morris in an early season matchup. Robert Morris fell 100-60 at Kentucky on Friday. Ohio is coming off a 67-56 win over Cleveland State on Saturday. BIG MEN ON...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Martin
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Morris men drop opener at Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Darius Perry posted 18 points as Central Florida topped Robert Morris, 69-59, on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams. Perry hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Darin Green Jr. had 14 points for Central Florida. C.J. Walker added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Cheikh...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s win over Robert Morris

Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s 100-60 romp over Robert Morris on Friday night at Rupp Arena. Egos a bit bruised after Tuesday night’s 79-71 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic, the Wildcats built some confidence by clocking the visiting Colonials. Kentucky shot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 58.3 percent in the second half. It made 12 of its 23 three-point attempts. (See takeaway No. 2.) It outrebounded RMU 43-24. (See takeaway No. 3.) It was credited with 24 assists, compared to 10 turnovers. It also blocked eight shots.
NBA
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky gets feel-good win vs. Robert Morris: 5 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats the Robert Morris Colonials in the home opener by a score of 100-60. Kentucky looked great early as they went into the break up 46-30. After half, Kentucky extended the lead and dominated on their way to the feel-good win that everyone needed in win No. 1 of the new season. Kellan Grady led the way with 19 points and was one of five double-digit scoring Cats.
KENTUCKY STATE
Scarlet Nation

QUICK TAKES: Kentucky vs. Robert Morris

In our regular postgame feature, the Cats Illustrated staff offers its first impressions from Kentucky's 100-60 win over Robert Morris on Friday night at -Rupp Arena... This felt like what Kentucky needed coming off a disappointing opener against Duke on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. If this was another ho-hum win like the Wildcats had in the exhibition games, I think fans may have still been bummed out, but a 100-60 shellacking should get everyone back to being excited about the rest of this season. UK took care of business early -- leading 46-30 at the half -- and kept building on the lead until the final horn. You're seeing the kind of scoring balance that we thought might occur with this team; six guys in double figures and another with eight. You have to be impressed with the perimeter shooting (12 of 23, 52%). I think the Cats could actually lean on that ability a little bit harder and shoot 25-plus. Another big night for Sahvir Wheeler (12 assists, 0 turnovers) and Oscar Tshiebwe (14 points, 20 rebounds). They are putting up early numbers that haven't been seen for a long time at UK.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ap#Camels#Riffle#Colonials
gozips.com

Zips Take on Robert Morris on Saturday

AKRON, Ohio- The Akron women's basketball team hits the road for the first time this season as the Zips head to Moon Township, Pa. to take on Robert Morris on Saturday, Nov. 13. Tip time between the Zips and Colonials is set for 3 p.m. at the UPMC Events Center.
AKRON, OH
chatsports.com

Oscar Tshiebwe breaks a Kentucky Basketball rebounding record in win over Robert Morris

In two games as a Kentucky Wildcat, Oscar Tshiebwe has 40 rebounds, which breaks Dan Issel’s record for the most in school history in the first two games. Of those 40, 22 have been on the offensive glass, which ties Paul Millsap for the most by a Division I player in any two-game span over the last 25 seasons. Tshiebwe headed to the bench with 19 boards and 14 points with 7:46 left, but John Calipari let him go back in to get rebound No. 20, which broke a Rupp Arena record.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Daimion Collins shows off NBA potential in big win over Robert Morris

Up until Friday night, you’d have a tough time convincing anyone who’s watched Kentucky play this season that Daimion Collins is expected to be an NBA lottery pick. But after watching him pop off the Kentucky bench for 14 points on 7-8 shooting, six rebounds, three assists, four blocks, and one steal in 21 minutes, those tunes have likely changed.
NBA
gobigbluecountry.com

Everything John Calipari Said Following Win vs. Robert Morris

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their first win of the 2021-22 season Friday night at Rupp Arena, defeating Robert Morris, 100-60. Six players reached double figures for Kentucky, led by Kellan Grady with a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. Oscar Tshiebwe was dominant on...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thepostathens.com

Men's Basketball: Fast reactions to Ohio's win over Robert Morris

The Bobcats extended their win streak to three games after a 85-71 win over Robert Morris in The Convo. The win was also Ohio’s third win by a margin of 10 points or more. Five Bobcats ended the game in double digits, and the Bobcats scored eight 3-pointers as a team.
OHIO STATE
wklw.com

Kentucky Defeats Robert Morris for 1st Win of Season

* The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team picked up their 1st Win of the season Friday night, defeating Robert Morris (100-60). Oscar Tshiebwe had 20 rebounds and 14 points, and Kellan Grady had 19 points, including four 3-pointers. Daimion Collins went 7 of 8 for 14 points and had a couple of highlight-reel dunks late in the game for Kentucky, while Keion Brooks Jr. and Davion Mintz added 13 points each and TyTy Washington Jr. had 10. The Wildcats (1-1) led throughout the game. They return to action will hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 PM, Pregame starts at 5:30 PM.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Watch the Tape: Robert Morris Colonials

Well, that was fun. The Kentucky Wildcats put up 100 points Friday night in a 40-point blowout of the Robert Morris Colonials. Across the board, the ‘Cats were firing on all cylinders. Oscar Tshiebwe collected 20 rebounds again, Kellan Grady and Davion Mintz were excellent from beyond the arc, we...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oakland Post

Women’s basketball snags first conference win against Robert Morris

Women’s basketball faced off against Robert Morris University on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the O’Rena, defeating them 65-60. Robert Morris got the jump off start, but that didn’t stop Oakland. Oakland led after the first quarter 18-17. The fight kept on, but Robert Morris pulled the lead with 33-32. They kept the lead through the third quarter with 45-41 points on the board. It certainly looked like Robert Morris was going to take the win.
Metro News

Campbell edges Marshall, 67-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Campbell led virtually from start to finish and made two plays in the closing seconds to get past Marshall, 67-65, Thursday night at Cam Henderson Center. Attendance was 4,131. The Camels led from the outset until 45 seconds remained when the Thundering Herd’s Obinna Anochili-Killen followed a...
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy