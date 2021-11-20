ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing: the holiday season

By The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uk6CD_0d2uz5V400

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions more home tests for COVID-19 are hitting store shelves, but will there be enough for Americans hoping to screen themselves before holiday gatherings?

Gone are last year’s long lines to get tested, thanks to nearly a year of vaccinations, increased testing supplies and quicker options. But with many Americans unvaccinated and reports of infections among those who’ve gotten the shots, some are looking to home tests for an extra layer of protection ahead of this year’s festivities.

Janis Alpine of Seattle is getting together with seven relatives for Thanksgiving, including her 97-year-old father. While everyone is vaccinated, she plans to bring enough Abbott rapid tests for them to use.

“I’m just used to testing now,” said Alpine, who is retired. “Even though he’s vaccinated, just getting a little bit sick is probably not the best thing for a 97-year-old.”

She began testing herself regularly in September after flights to Las Vegas and the East Coast for vacation. Because local pharmacies sometimes sell out of tests, she usually buys five packs at a time when she finds them.

After weeks of shortages , chains like CVS and Walgreens now say they have ample supplies and recently lifted limits on how many can be purchased at one time. The shift comes after test makers ramped up production, spurred by more than $3 billion in new purchasing contracts and assistance from the government. Home tests are typically more than $10 each and take about 15 minutes.

Despite the improving picture, health experts warn that a winter surge could easily overwhelm supplies, especially if holiday gatherings and colder weather continue sparking new outbreaks across the country. And, they note, the U.S. is still far from having the kind of cheap or free widespread testing seen in some European countries that were early adopters of the technology.

“Unfortunately, we’re still going to be playing catch-up until next year or until demand subsides,” said Neil Sehgal, a health policy specialist at the University of Maryland.

White House officials say the U.S. is on pace to have about 200 million home tests per month by December, quadrupling the number from this summer. Still, spot shortages continue, particularly in cities and suburban communities with higher rates of testing.

“I couldn’t find them for the longest time,” said Denise Weiss, a retired musician in suburban Philadelphia.

She was able to snap up six tests online last month and plans to share them with family members, particularly her son and daughter who are traveling home via plane and train for Thanksgiving.

Market leader Abbott says it is back to producing 50 million of its BinaxNow tests per month, after slashing production last summer when testing demand plummeted. Only a few home tests are widely available nationwide with new ones set to launch, including from Acon Laboratories.

Much of the upcoming supply won’t be available at places like CVS, Walmart and Target. Bulk purchases by federal and state officials will be distributed to community health centers, nursing homes, schools and other government facilities.

Large employers and private universities are also buying up millions of tests. Under the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers, workers who haven’t been vaccinated are supposed to get tested weekly starting in January.

“We have a little bit of a challenge right now and the math is not perfect” said Mara Aspinall, a health industry researcher at Arizona State University. “While having these tests on the shelves is terrific so people can feel empowered personally, we also have to balance where they are going.”

Under pressure from the Biden administration, the Food and Drug Administration has been clearing home tests at a faster pace, authorizing four of the 13 tests now available in the last two months. In an unusual move, the White House recently announced that the National Institutes of Health will help vet the most promising ones. But it will take time for companies to make and distribute the tests.

The U.S. made huge initial investments into vaccines, essentially betting that widespread immunity would crush the pandemic. But with roughly 60 million Americans age 12 and up still not vaccinated, experts say every region of the country is still vulnerable to the type of outbreaks flaring up in states like Michigan and New Mexico.

For testing advocates, the pandemic’s persistence underscores the need for rapid, widespread COVID-19 screening to quickly catch infections before they spread– an approach they have championed since the beginning of the U.S. outbreak.

Countries such as Britain distribute billions of tests for free and recommend testing twice a week. If the U.S. took that approach for everyone 12 and older, it would need 2.3 billion tests per month, researchers with the non-profit Kaiser Family Foundation noted in a recent report . That’s more than seven times the 300 million monthly tests officials are hoping the country will have by February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Michigan adds 17,003 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State of Michigan has confirmed 17,003 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths since Tuesday. The average number of new cases per-day is 8,502. Of the deaths, 143 were identified during a vital records review. Ingham County has seen 31,385 total cases and 482 total deaths. Eaton County has seen 13,478 […]
MICHIGAN STATE
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
WLNS

53M Americans expected to travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) The wednesday before Thanksgiving is always considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, and despite COVID-19 still flourishing, experts say roads and airports will be chaotic. According to officials with AAA, Wednesday, Nov. 24 will be one the busiest travel days of 2021since the beginning of 2020 before COVID-19 […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Washington State
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
WMUR.com

Free at-home COVID-19 tests available soon to New Hampshire residents

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire residents will soon be able to get free at-home COVID-19 testing under new programs being launched. Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that 1 million free at-home rapid tests will be available soon. The tests will be available soon via the state Department of Health and Human Services website and will be delivered by Amazon.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
biospace.com

COVID-19: Dire Predictions from WHO and Good News for Older Patients

Although vaccines and effective therapeutics are powerful tools in preventing and treating COVID-19, we’re not done battling the disease just yet. The World Health Organization and the University of Washington have dire predictions for COVID-19 deaths through spring 2022. For those stories and more, read on. WHO Projects European COVID...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Colder Weather#Ap#Americans#Alpine#European
CBS Philly

Chester County Mom Home For Thanksgiving After Spending 7 Months Hospitalized With Near-Fatal COVID-19 Infection

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.  (CBS) — Home for the holidays has special meaning for a Chester County family that has been hard hit by COVID-19. A young mom who was hospitalized for months with serious complications from the coronavirus is home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. The journey home starts with leaving the wheelchair behind as Marissa Fuentes gets a hero’s send-off from Bryn Mawr Rehab. “There were days that it was really a struggle to get up,” Fuentes said, “but giving up was never an option. I was determined to get home to my babies and my husband.” Fuentes...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Footwear News

Target Will Close on Thanksgiving For Good

Target’s decision to remain closed on Thanksgiving will become permanent as of this year. The retail giant previously announced that it would remain closed on Thanksgiving this year after doing so last year for the first time to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Now, the company is implementing a new standard for the holiday moving forward. “What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees. Other...
RETAIL
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Best Life

This Popular Airline Will Cut All Flights to 2 Major Airports, Starting Jan. 4

Air travel is finally picking back up again after the COVID pandemic effectively halted most passengers' travel plans. But now travelers are facing new challenges, including canceled flights. Both Southwest and American Airlines each made nearly 2,000 last-minute flight cancellations in the last few months, stranding people in airports across the country. And it's no longer just certain flights getting cut because of weather and staffing shortages: Many airlines are taking this time to restructure their service on a larger scale, pulling entire flight routes from cities. In fact, one popular airline just announced that it is permanently cutting all of its flights to two of the biggest airports in the U.S. soon. Read on to find out if your travel could be affected next year.
NEWARK, NJ
WebMD

Don’t Wash Your Thanksgiving Turkey, CDC Warns

With Thanksgiving almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued tips on the safest way to prepare your turkey. First of all, you should not wash or rinse your bird. That may seem counterintuitive, but washing the turkey can spread germs and bacteria all over your kitchen.
RECIPES
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
608K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy