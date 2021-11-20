ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

Woman who spotted missing boy from Amber Alert says ‘gut feeling’ made her call 911

By Dillon Davis, Nexstar Media Wire
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ltxJW_0d2uyuxJ00

SAN CLEMENTE, California ( KSWB ) – Julia Bonin had a feeling she couldn’t shake. She admits she almost let it go, but then it lingered there in her gut Thursday morning while driving to her son’s middle school.

Bonin believed she’d spotted missing 3-year-old Noah Clare, teen cousin Amber, and Noah’s father Jacob walking near Doheny State Park in Dana Point. The three have been a subject of a search following an Amber Alert issued Tuesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which said Noah was kidnapped by his 35-year-old father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BjVMN_0d2uyuxJ00
CHP released these photos of (from left to right) Jacob Clare, Noah Clare and Amber Clare on Nov. 16, 2021. (California Highway Patrol)
Home security video shows moment 3-year-old boy abducted in Sacramento

Surveillance photos released late Wednesday show Noah, Amber and Jacob Clare on Nov. 11 in San Clemente, California, where investigators said the three were last seen.

Bonin said she’d been following coverage of the case on social media. So when she pulled up to school, where she had been scheduled to volunteer in the morning, she turned to her son to tell him, “I have to go back. I think it might be them and I have to make sure.”

“I dropped him off at school and turned around and headed back north,” she said, “and (I parked) and got out of my car and took a photo and called dispatch and reported what it was.”

As it turns out, she was right.

After speaking to a dispatcher, she turned around for her volunteer commitment at the school before heading back to the state park area once more. She said she felt she couldn’t leave.

Within minutes, she learned that Jacob Clare was taken into custody and the two children were found safe .

“We have constant conversations with my own children about things at school and watching out for each other and friends,” Bonin said. “I would have regretted it if I didn’t turn around. It would have lingered with me.”

Naked man jailed on suspicion of assaulting border agent

At a news conference Thursday, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said he didn’t know how many tips came in on the case, but noted, “there’s only one that matters, right?”

He commended Bonin for sharing the information with authorities while not placing herself in harm’s way.

“Make the contact, describe the events, let us intercede appropriately and investigate whatever might be being reported,” Barnes said. “But it could not (have) gone any better than how it did this morning and I want to thank Julia for following her instincts, even when her conscience was saying this is probably nothing.

“And I think she is proud that she followed those and did the right thing,” he added.

Jacob Clare, a Kentucky resident, is being interviewed by investigators, Barnes said. It has not been determined if he will face local charges for the alleged kidnapping. He is being held in custody at Orange County Jail pending extradition to Tennessee to face charges, according to Barnes.

When Bonin pulled back up into the parking lot of the state park, she said she spotted Noah playing in the sand with one of the deputies.

Noah Clare reunited with family in California

Asked about what it meant to have played a role in the child’s return, she said, “I couldn’t stop shaking and tearing up.”

“I just wanted to go hug him, but I didn’t because (it would be) some strange lady running across saying, ‘We did it,'” she said. “I was thankful and grateful I followed my instincts.”

Bonin gave a statement to authorities and was released within about an hour. In that time, she said she sat on the beach and watched the waves in the aftermath of a truly unbelievable situation.

“It couldn’t have been a more beautiful moment there,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

OFR investigating structure fire

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Early Wednesday morning, Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 1800 block of N Mercury, east of FM 1936 and north of W 18th Street.  According to a news release, when firefighters arrived, the building was 100% involved. Now that the fire is out, investigators are working to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

3 Andrews High band members recovering after bus crash

ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar)- Some good news out of Andrews, three of the students hospitalized after Friday’s bus crash are continuing to recover.  Band members Kaydence Matschek and Melody Avila have now been released from the hospital and are continuing to recover at home, according to family friend Kristie Sáenz. Tobias “Toby” Olivas remains hospitalized following a […]
ANDREWS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Clemente, CA
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
San Clemente, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Dana Point, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

OPD searching for hit and run driver

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of a hit and run.  According to OPD, around 12:00 p.m. on November 17, officers responded to the 1600 block of N. Grant to investigate a crash. OPD says three vehicles were involved in that crash, […]
ODESSA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
ABC Big 2 News

Who killed Young Dolph? Memphis Police share suspect photos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released photos Thursday of suspects believed to be involved in a fatal South Memphis shooting that took the life of rapper Young Dolph. The photos show a person in gray pants and a dark hoodie with gun in hand, apparently firing. Police also released a photo of a white car that may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ABC Big 2 News

Lubbock family asking for help for Alpine teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (Nexstar)- Joseph Urias, 17, formerly of Alpine, was diagnosed with CDKL5 deficiency disorder earlier this year. CDKL5 is characterized by seizures and significant developmental delays. Now, one Lubbock family is rallying the community to help Joseph’s family buy a modified van and medical stroller.  Joseph’s mother, Raven Fristoe, said she and her family […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#California Highway Patrol#Sacramento Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

1K+
Followers
812
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy