Escambia County, FL

Escambia County School Board approves $1,000 reimbursement for eligible staff members

By Aspen Popowski
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County School Board approved a $1,000 reimbursement on Nov. 16 to staff members who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers who are eligible to receive the reimbursement are administrative, professional, instructional, and educational support workers.

Workers must be actively employed by the Escambia County School District on or before June 2, 2021, and must have worked during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The reimbursement comes after Governor DeSantis approved Senate Bill 2500 last June, which was created to acknowledge the struggles faced by principles and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To compensate those not classified as principals and teachers, funds were used from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Program (ESSER) program to reimburse staff members.

