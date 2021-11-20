ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Celebrates in Style at the Unveilling of Her Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with Daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ex9Gv_0d2uy4a800

Joined by her family, Salma Hayek celebrated the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress and mother was joined by her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, for the joyous occasion. Hayek was also gifted a plaque by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti following the unveiling of the star. Stars given to actresses and actors come as no small feat, the accolade showcasing their talent and acting prowess.

Dressed stylishly in a mid-length black dress , the actress posed for a photo with her coveted star. The garment was long-sleeved and voluminous, rounding at the hem of the skirt, giving the silhouette dimension. The sleeves of the dress stopped at the elbows, giving the actress a modest amount of coverage. The ensemble was classic and fit the actress well. The dress was truly the perfect garment to express Hayek’s femininity, elegance and class, emphasized by the round and voluminous skirt and choice of a formal black. The seemingly plain look was tied together with a statement piece of silver jewelry, almost resembling a suit of armor or chainmail around the actress’s neck and bust.

Her daughter dressed similarly in black with a more youthful silhouette. Valentina Paloma Pinault wore a black slip dress, decorated with faux black fur, giving the hem and the bust texture. She wore a simple blazer overtop, streamlining the look.

The star-studded actress and her 14-year-old daughter both wore black footwear, with Hayek opting for a simple 5-inch black pump that elongated her legs, simultaneously complementing the length and volume of her gown. In contrast to her mother, Pinault chose to wear leather boots that reached her knees. The seemingly leather material and length are perfect for colder weather and give any outfit an extra bit of youth and sass.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Marks Her First Time in Heels on the Red Carpet in Sheer Gown at American Music Awards

JoJo Siwa made a dynamic entrance at the 2021 American Music Awards—simultaneously marking her first time wearing heels on the red carpet. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant swapped her maximalist aesthetic for classic glamour, arriving in an elegant black gown. The style featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and sheer flowing skirt, accented with layers of ruffles. Her ensemble was compete with delicate gold necklaces, as well as stud earrings and layered rings. The former “Dance Moms” star also wore sparkly gold Christian Louboutin pumps, which featured pointed toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. Borrowed from Siwa’s “Dancing with the...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Valentina Paloma Pinault
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek, 55, Stuns In Strapless Sequin Gown In Rare Photo With Husband — Photos

Salma Hayek looked absolutely stunning in a strapless sequin gown at the Art+Film Gala with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek, 55, always makes a statement on the red carpet, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did at the 10th annual Art+Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 6. Salma walked the carpet with her husband of 12 years, Francois-Henri Pinault, which is a very rare occasion considering she usually walks the carpet alone.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paloma#Colder Weather#Fur#Her Star On
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Sports Stunning High-Slit Cutout Dress for Gucci Love Parade in Los Angeles

Gabrielle Union attended a major Gucci event last night and naturally, she looked stunning in one of the brand’s own styles. On Tuesday, Union and her family—husband Dwyane Wade and her stepdaughter, Zaya—attended the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 49-year-old looked incredible in a peach dress from the Gucci Summer 2020 collection. The piece featured a thigh-high slit and a flower cutout at the midriff. She paired the look with long braids, a Gucci clutch and a pair of mint heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Hailey Baldwin! Salma Hayek! See What the Stars Wore to the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala: Photos

Well dressed guests! The LACMA Art + Film Gala was held on Saturday, November 6, and there’s no question that everyone in attendance made sure to show up in style. The 10th annual event, which was held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, honored Steven Spielberg in addition to two portrait artists for President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. It’s also worth noting that the big shebang was presented by Gucci, so it was obviously fitting that handful of those in attendance were dressed by the brand.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Looks Regal in 6-Inch Heels & Velvet Bustier Cutout Dress for ‘House of Gucci’ NY Premiere

Salma Hayek opted for a glamorous look last night at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York City. Wearing head-to-toe Gucci, an apt choice for the occasion, the 55-year-old actress wore a bespoke gown from the iconic fashion house along with a pair of towering high heels. The floor-length, long-sleeve dress featured a royal blue velvet bustier top with a sultry cutout design and sparkling embellishments trimming the high-neck and cuffs. Meanwhile, the gown’s black satin skirt featuring a thigh-high slit gave way to a pair of towering Gucci high heels done in black leather with a T-strap silhouette and a closed toe. The Oscar-nominated actress — who plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma in the film — further accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds. Shop T-strap pumps below. To Buy: Gianni Bini Blainee Patent Platform T-Strap Pumps, $90; dillards.com To Buy: Steve Madden Lola Platform Sandal, $140; stevemadden.com To Buy: Marc Fisher Nazria Platform Pump, $70; dsw.com Flip through the gallery to see more of Salma Hayek’s style through the years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Flashed Her Fishnet Tights In A Sheer Purple Gown On The Red Carpet—Her 'House Of Gucci' Premiere Look Is Unreal!

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for the London premiere of her highly-anticipated House of Gucci movie on Tuesday, November 9th, as she sashayed onto the red carpet in a show-stopping sheer purple gown fresh from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2022 collection. We really do mean fresh – it was hot off the runway, as it only made its debut during last week’s Love Parade show in Los Angeles!
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Watch Salma Hayek call Lady Gaga’s parents hot

Salma Hayek couldn’t help but praise Lady Gaga’s parents as she spotted them at the “House of Gucci” premiere in New York. The family’s cast was in attendance of the film’s premiere in New York and the hilarious moment was captured by the press. RELATED: ...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

65K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy