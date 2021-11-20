Saturday’s Scores

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
The Dallas Cowboys will be missing wide receiver Amari Cooper for at least two of their three games in a 12-day span, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cooper was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and is unvaccinated, according to ESPN, which...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
Did Julian Edelman like playing for the New England Patriots? Does he like Tom Brady? Why do we ask? Because we’re getting mixed signals. He recently went on an angry Patriots rant after ripping the team earlier in the season. Sprinkled in there was his proclamation that he was rooting...
Following the New England Patriots’ disappointing season in 2020, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman decided to hang up the cleats and call it quits on his 12-year NFL career. But with the way the Patriots’ season is going in 2021, people from around the league are wondering if Edelman is...
Although the Tennessee Titans have looked fantastic the last several weeks, things might begin to slow down with Derrick Henry out of the lineup. However, Julio Jones seems to be confident in his replacement, as Tennessee brought in future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson to fill the void.
The Dallas Cowboys may have endured their second loss in three games, but star quarterback Dak Prescott is not giving up on his team. In fact, he is keeping a positive mindset since he knows what they are capable of. Prescott and Co. suffered a huge 19-9 defeat to the...
The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
Adrian Peterson is considered as one of the best running backs in NFL history as he has racked up numerous awards and accomplishments throughout his career. In this article, we will take a look at Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021. Adrian Peterson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $1 Million.
During his Tennessee Titans debut last week against the Los Angeles Rams, running back Adrian Peterson was clearly running too high, making himself an easier target to tackle when carrying the football. In fact, it was so obvious that even Peterson’s 10-year-old son noticed he needed to lower his pads...
