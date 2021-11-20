ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saturday’s Scores

Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKC Chiefs’ Clyde Edwards-Helaire will make return from knee injury...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrel Williams
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Kc Chiefs#American Football
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

Former Patriots Star Has Telling Admission On Julian Edelman

Following the New England Patriots’ disappointing season in 2020, veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman decided to hang up the cleats and call it quits on his 12-year NFL career. But with the way the Patriots’ season is going in 2021, people from around the league are wondering if Edelman is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Rams-Titans Fan Fight Ends With Two Knockouts

The Los Angeles Rams had a rough one Sunday night, losing 28-16 at home to the Tennessee Titans. While the team struggled on the field, Rams fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium got feisty, which led to a pretty serious brawl in the stands. In what was a vicious...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021

Adrian Peterson is considered as one of the best running backs in NFL history as he has racked up numerous awards and accomplishments throughout his career. In this article, we will take a look at Adrian Peterson’s net worth in 2021. Adrian Peterson’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $1 Million.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy