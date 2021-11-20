ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Victims in Texas school district bus crash identified, band director among those killed

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the names of those killed in a Friday afternoon bus crash in Howard County.

The driver of the Ford F-350 has been identified as Nathan Paul Haile, 59, of Midland. The driver of the bus has been identified as Marc Elbert Boswell, 69, of Andrews; and a bus passenger killed in the crash has been identified as Darin Kimbrough Johns, 53, also of Andrews. Johns was the Andrews High School band director.

25 Andrews High students were also taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Two of those students were taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. 11 students were taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring.

12 other students on the bus were uninjured.

According to DPS, Haile was driving the wrong way on Interstate 20 when he hit an Andrews ISD bus head on. DPS says it does not know why the driver was on the wrong side of the road. Three Andrews ISD traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-20 buses were involved in the accident. The trailing bus in the caravan received only minor damage in the crash.

