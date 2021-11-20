Dennis ejected in 1st series of Pitt game

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – A chance to win the ACC Coastal Championship and their big play linebacker ejected from the game just three plays in as the Panthers hosted Virginia.

SirVocea Dennis hit Cavs receiver Keytaon Thompson on a third and three, originally called an incomplete pass. A late flag for targeting, after a quick review it was determined Dennis hit Thompson too high. The junior forced to miss the rest of the game.

Dennis is Pitt’s leading tackler with 65, has seven tackles for loss, a pair of sacks, a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown and three quarterback hurries.

A question mark until kickoff, the ACC’s leader in passing yards, Brennan Armstrong, started the game despite missing the Notre Dame loss with a rib injury.