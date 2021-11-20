President Biden turns 79 today

(CBS) President Joe Biden turns 79 today. This makes him the first president to reach that age while in office.

Biden was born November 20, 1942.

He had a physical on Friday, and White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reported that Mr. Biden “remains a healthy, vigorous 78-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

He will spend his birthday weekend in his hometown, Wilmington, Delaware.

