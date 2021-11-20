ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint John, FL

Man dies in I-95 crash involving stolen vehicle near Port St. John

By Emily Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O6olG_0d2ux1tk00

A man driving an apparently stolen car was killed in a crash near Port St. John early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, when a motor home pulling a U-Haul trailer swerved to avoid a 2019 Chevy Malibu that appeared to be stopped in the center lane. The two vehicles were heading north on the interstate at mile marker 208, just south of Port St. John Parkway, troopers said.

The front right of the motor home hit the right rear of the Chevy Malibu, which police said had been reported stolen.

'It's going to be me or you':Brevard County Sheriff's Office names deputies involved in shooting, arrest of attempted robbery suspect

Clearwater man charged with attempted murder:Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrests 'naked man' who hit woman with truck, then choked her on roadside

After the crash, the driver of the Chevy Malibu — whose identity, age and place of residence FHP did not disclose — drove off the road and into a ditch, troopers said. The man got out of the car and collapsed. He was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The motor home driver — a 56-year-old man from South Carolina — was uninjured.

Emily Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or elwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_emilylwalker

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Saint John, FL
Brevard County, FL
Accidents
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Port Saint John, FL
Crime & Safety
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
The Associated Press

Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland directed U.S. attorneys across the country to swiftly prioritize prosecution of federal crimes that happen on commercial flights as federal officials face a historic number of investigations into passenger behavior. Garland’s memo, issued Wednesday, emphasizes that the Justice Department is committed to aggressively...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vehicles#Interstate 95#Florida Highway Patrol#Accident#Chevy#Fhp
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS
Florida Today

Florida Today

104
Followers
73
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy