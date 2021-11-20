Man dies in I-95 crash involving stolen vehicle near Port St. John

A man driving an apparently stolen car was killed in a crash near Port St. John early Saturday morning, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash happened at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, when a motor home pulling a U-Haul trailer swerved to avoid a 2019 Chevy Malibu that appeared to be stopped in the center lane. The two vehicles were heading north on the interstate at mile marker 208, just south of Port St. John Parkway, troopers said.

The front right of the motor home hit the right rear of the Chevy Malibu, which police said had been reported stolen.

After the crash, the driver of the Chevy Malibu — whose identity, age and place of residence FHP did not disclose — drove off the road and into a ditch, troopers said. The man got out of the car and collapsed. He was taken to Rockledge Regional Medical Center, where he died.

The motor home driver — a 56-year-old man from South Carolina — was uninjured.

Emily Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or elwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_emilylwalker

