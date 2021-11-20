ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UN agency: 75 migrants drown in Mediterranean off Libya

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROME (AP) — The United Nations’ migration agency said 75 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean Sea north of Libya earlier this week as they attempted to reach Italy by boat.

The International Organization for Migration reported the latest tragedy in a tweet on Saturday, attributing the information to 15 survivors who were rescued by fishermen and brought to the port of Zuwara in northwestern Libya. It did not immediately provide further information.

Also on Saturday, the Italian Coast Guard rescued more than 420 migrants, including dozens of minors, from boats in difficulty in the Mediterranean Sea,

A coast guard statement said 70 people were brought safely by one of its motorboats to the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily.

Meanwhile, a different coast guard vessel was headed to the port of Porto Empedocle on Saturday evening in Sicily with more than 350 migrants aboard after they were plucked to safety from a foundering fishing boat 70 miles (115 kilometers) from the Sicilian coast, the statement said. Among them were more than 40 minors.

That fishing boat “was in danger, due to the bad weather conditions at sea and due to the elevated number of persons on board,” the Coast Guard said. After being rescued by two motorboats, they were transferred to a larger Coast Guard vessel.

The statement described the rescue of the larger number of migrants as “complex.” Four cargo ships in the area were pressed into service to “mitigate the impact of the wind” on the rescue operation, it said, allowing the migrants to be safely rescued.

Each year, thousands of migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East and South Asia attempt the deadly Mediterranean sea crossing to Europe on overcrowded and often unseaworthy boats. More than 1,300 men, women and children have died so far in 2021 trying to cross the Central Mediterranean from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and Malta according to IOM.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Italian Coast Guard rescues 550 migrants from stormy seas

ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard has rescued more than 550 migrants, many of them young men and boys from Egypt, from traffickers boats in storm-tossed waters off the southern “toe” of Italy's mainland. One rescue, of 303 migrants, began Saturday night and ended early Sunday when the migrants, soaked and shivering, were brought to the port of Roccella Jonica in the the Calabria region. Later, coast guard crews ferried to shore 250 migrants from another boat. While most migrants seeking to reach Italy in the central Mediterranean depart from Libya or Tunisia, authorities say an increasing number are headed toward European shores on route that begins in Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Post

Charity: 10 migrants suffocated on packed boat off Libya

MILAN (AP) — Ten people were found dead at the bottom of an overcrowded wooden boat packed with 99 surviving migrants and refugees who were rescued off Libya, the aid group Doctors Without Borders said. The victims suffocated while the packed boat listed at sea for over 13 hours, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tunisia Intercepts Over 200 Migrants Trying to Reach Italian Coast

TUNIS, TUNISIA - Tunisian authorities said Sunday they had intercepted more than 200 migrants trying to reach the Italian coast, in nine separate operations. 'In the context of the fight against irregular immigration, units from the northern, southern and central regions managed to thwart nine (sea crossing) attempts' overnight Saturday to Sunday, national guard spokesman Houssem Eddine Jebabli said.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Mediterranean Sea#Libya#Refugees#Ap#The United Nations#The Italian Coast Guard#Italian#Sicilian#The Coast Guard#Iom
KHON2

Rights groups demand ICC probe into Libya migrant abuses

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Human rights activists sent a dossier of evidence to the International Criminal Court on Tuesday demanding an investigation into abuses of migrants in Libya that they argue “may amount to crimes against humanity.”. The filing, which is confidential, is the latest attempt to have ICC...
IMMIGRATION
News On 6

350 Migrants Rescued Off Coast Of Sicily

More than 350 migrants, with 40 minors among them, were rescued overnight by the Italian Coast Guard ship "Dattilo", during an operation 70 miles from the Sicilian coast, a search and rescue area controlled by Italian authorities. According to a coast guard statement, the fishing vessel with more than 350...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
Beaumont Enterprise

EU border agency: 'Illegal border crossings' on the rise

BRUSSELS (AP) — The number of people trying to enter Europe without authorization has risen significantly this year to surpass migrant border crossing figures from 2019, before restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic severely limited travel, the European Union’s border and coast guard said Tuesday. Frontex said in a...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Three feared dead after record day of France-UK migrant crossings

Three migrants have been reported missing after trying to canoe from France to England during a record day of crossings that was described as "unacceptable" by the British government. "The number of illegal migrants we have seen departing from France today is unacceptable," said a spokesman from the British interior ministry late on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEKU

Sailboats packed with migrants seek Italy on lesser-known migration route

ROCCELLA JONICA, Italy (AP) — When the Taliban took Kabul in August, Zakia was six months pregnant and in her first year of university while her husband, Hamid, was working as an auditor. They decided to flee, and along with five relatives, began a two-month odyssey that took them through Iran and Turkey.
WORLD
WKBN

Sailboats with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
WORLD
nbc24.com

Migrant boat capsizes in English Channel; at least 31 dead

CALAIS, France (AP) — At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest migration tragedy on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on...
ACCIDENTS
Newsbug.info

More than 30 migrants drown in English Channel boat tragedy

PARIS — More than 30 migrants died after their boat capsized in the English Channel, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in Calais on Wednesday evening. Thirty-one people died when the vessel sank, including a young girl, Darmanin said. A total of 34 people were thought to have been in the boat. Two have been rescued, he said.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
352K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy