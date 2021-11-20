ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Solskjaer's United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead

By MATTIAS KAREN
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0gKp_0d2uwiFj00
Britain Soccer Premier League Watford's Ismaila Sarr celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road, Watford, England, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) (Frank Augstein)

LONDON — (AP) — After overseeing yet another humiliating loss as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walked over to the angry away fans and held both hands up in apology, before giving them a quick wave.

He may well have been waving goodbye.

Even Solskjaer sounded unsure whether he'll be given another chance to turn things around after a 4-1 loss at Watford in the Premier League underlined just how badly United is struggling at the moment.

“I work as hard as I can, as well as I can,” Solskjaer said when asked about his future. “But at the moment we're not getting the results so I understand your question. But as I said, I'm not going to discuss that with you here and now.”

Saturday's result was bad enough but the performance was so lackluster — even before two late goals padded the scoreline for Watford — that it left Solskjaer's future in in serious doubt, with United dropping to seventh place in the standings.

“It was an embarrassing first half,” United goalkeeper David De Gea said. “It was hard to watch the team playing like today. I think it's a nightmare.”

Solskjaer has been able to ride out previous stretches of underperformance, in part because of his popularity with fans as a former striker who took on legendary status because of his ability to come off the bench to score crucial winners. But even the United fans seemed to turn against him when he came over to applaud them after the game.

“We’re embarrassed by losing the way we do,” Solskjaer said about his gesture of apology toward the fans. “Sometimes you’ve got to say sorry. And that was a ‘sorry for the performance.’”

Unlike United, Chelsea showed again that it's a genuine title contender this season by consolidating its lead atop the standings with a 3-0 win at Leicester.

Liverpool climbed provisionally into second place after dismantling Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard started his reign as Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 win over Brighton, while his predecessor Dean Smith saw his new team Norwich climb out of last place with a 2-1 home win against Southampton.

For United, it was a fifth loss in its last seven Premier League games — the previous two coming to biggest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

This one could have been even worse, but Ismaila Sarr missed two chances to convert an early penalty — both of them saved by De Gea — after the first was retaken because of encroachment.

Joshua King still put Watford ahead in the 28th and Sarr made amends by netting the second just before the halftime break for Claudio Ranieri's team.

Solskjaer responded by making two halftime substitutions — including bringing on the little-used Donny Van De Beek, who has struggled to get chances under the Norwegian since signing for United last year. The Dutch midfielder responded by pulling a goal back in the 50th after being set up by Cristiano Ronaldo.

United captain Harry Maguire was then sent off for a second yellow card after a clumsy challenge in the 69th, with Ronaldo having an equalizer ruled out for offside shortly afterward. Watford then added two goals in injury time to complete the rout.

KANTE LIFTS CHELSEA

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante marked his latest return to former club Leicester with a brilliant individual goal as Chelsea swept aside a team it battled against last season just to secure a top-four finish.

Antonio Rudiger had given Chelsea the lead in the 14th minute, while U.S. international Christian Pulisic netted his second of the season after coming on as a second-half substitute. The American forward was picked out in the middle of the penalty area by a pass from fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech and took a touch before producing a finish on the slide through Kasper Schmeichel’s legs.

Liverpool handed Arsenal a harsh reality check by tearing through the Gunners in the second half.

A resurgent Arsenal side had the chance to climb above Liverpool in the standings with a win, but Juergen Klopp’s side gave the visitors a reminder that there is still a big gulf in class between the teams.

Sadio Mane scored the opener in the first half and Liverpool then dismantled Mikel Arteta’s side after the break, with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino running up the scoreline.

NEW MANAGERS WIN

Gerrard became the first Villa manager to win his first Premier League game in charge since John Gregory in February 1998 after Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings scored late goals to secure the win against Brighton.

Gerrard left Rangers during the international break to replace Smith, who was fired following five successive Premier League defeats. Smith was quickly snapped up by Norwich, and also got off to a winning start thanks to Grant Hanley’s 79th-minute header against Southampton.

The result made it back-to-back victories for the Canaries, who moved off the bottom of the table by leapfrogging Newcastle.

New Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, had to watch from home as his team twice came from behind to draw 3-3 with newcomer Brentford.

Burnley and Crystal Palace also drew 3-3 in a game where all six goals came in the first 49 minutes, while Wolverhampton ended West Ham's four-game winning streak with a 1-0 home victory.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Man United’s drift will continue as long as Solskjaer’s in

MANCHESTER, England — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing accustomed to being humiliated on the touchline at Old Trafford. Two weeks after being mocked by Liverpool fans during a 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool, the Manchester United manager was once again subjected to merciless ridicule by Manchester City supporters as his team slid to a comprehensive 2-0 defeat Saturday against their local rivals.
MLS
BBC

Solskjaer feels safe at United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was very much business as usual as he fielded questions ahead of their trip to Watford, despite constant speculation about his future during the international break following four defeats in their past six Premier League games. The Norwegian is adamant he feels safe in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
abc17news.com

Solskjaer’s time as United boss seems to be coming to an end

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager appeared to be coming to an end Sunday after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games. There were denials from United officials that Solskjaer was set to leave his job in the wake of a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. United players were filmed heading to the training ground amid reports former players Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, who are already on the staff, could be handed elevated roles. United has a trip to Spain on Monday for the following night’s Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Solskjaer fired by Manchester United

United confirmed that Solskjaer was fired early on Sunday and said that an interim boss will be in charge until the end of the season. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take temporary charge until that interim boss is found. “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Manchester United sacks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before Chelsea clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a fan favorite from the moment he took over at Manchester United. This is true for both Red Devils fans and supporters of opposing clubs. On one hand, he has done exactly what Frank Lampard did at Chelsea. He steadied the ship after questionable leadership fractured the relationship between the club and its fans, all while building up a world class team. On the other hand, he often fell victim to managerial blunders that cost his side points down the stretch. Solskjaer looked like a dear in headlights more often than not at the top level. His situation this season is similar to Mikel Arteta’s at Arsenal last year. The only difference? Arteta pulled himself out of the hole he dug and his side is working its way up the table. Man United is slipping.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Ap#The Premier League#Arsenal 4 0#Anfield
chatsports.com

From starting with a 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff and that night in Paris, to losing the Europa League final and humiliating defeats this season... the highs and lows of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United tenure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spell as Manchester United manager came to an end on Sunday off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Watford. After initially taking over as interim boss in December 2018, Solskjaer was in charge of United for almost three years and oversaw some memorable matches both in a positive and negative sense.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Fear Manchester United's 'Hunger' for Jules Kounde

Chelsea target Jules Kounde is being lusted after by Manchester United and it is not making the west London side feel all too comfortable, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel's Blues were very keen to sign the defender in the summer, but a deal never managed to materialise itself. Kounde also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Manchester United Rumors: Solskjaer Replacement Already Fulfilling Club’s Wishes

Manchester United remains committed to Ole Gunnar Solskajer but should they ever decide to give him the pink slip, Brendan Rodgers slots in perfectly. The current manager of Leicester City is the latest favorite to replace Solskjaer, and the way he manages his football teams should also be applicable to that of the men from Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy