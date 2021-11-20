ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Glenn Youngkin traveling through Virginia for ‘Thank You’ tour

By Jessica Genader, Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=376LJS_0d2uwZG400

SW, Va. (WJHL) – Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is touring around Virginia giving thanks to Virginians.

Youngkin will be making a stop in Southwest Virginia in Gate City at the Scott County Telephone Cooperative on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin meets with Gov. Ralph Northam to begin transition of power

Following his stop in Gate City, he will travel to Abingdon to meet constituents at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center at 6 p.m.

Youngkin has already made several stops in his ‘Thank You’ tour including stops in Lynchburg and Salem.

Youngkin won’t try to block local mask, vaccine mandates like other Republican governors

Youngkin is using the tour to meet with supporters and address the things that he hopes to accomplish as governor.

The events are free and open to the public.

Comments / 23

Victoria Jackson
4d ago

I hope he is really for the people of Virginia because as far as I have heard of what he has contributed to the people of Virginia is to help himself. It’s amazing how people just listen to people they know nothing about and think they are going to make things better? That’s the real tragedy . He was a business man just like tRump who never helped anyone but himself and put him in the highest position in this country and what did he really do with no experience? Well Youngkin is the same way in the highest office in Virginia so let’s see what he does. Unlike many I am willing to give him a chance . I am sorry to hear of the things he will role back things the previous administration had done before he officially takes office but we shall see!🙏🏽

Reply(2)
4
The Mad-King
3d ago

Prior to entering politics, he spent 25 years at the private-equity firm the Carlyle Group, later becoming its co–CEO.  Youngkin stepped down from the Carlyle Group in September 2020, and announced his candidacy for the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election in January 2021 Carlyle's 2001 investor conference took place on September 11, 2001. In the weeks following the meeting, it was reported that Shafiq bin Laden, a member of the Bin Laden family, had been the "guest of honor", and that they were investors in Carlyle managed funds.  Later reports confirmed that the Bin Laden family had invested $2 million into Carlyle's $1.3 billion Carlyle Partners II Fund making the family relatively small investors with the firm. However, their overall investment might have been considerably larger, with the $2 million committed in 1995 only being an initial contribution that grew over time. These connections would later be profiled in Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 911.

Reply
2
 

