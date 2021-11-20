Glenn Youngkin traveling through Virginia for ‘Thank You’ tour

SW, Va. (WJHL) – Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is touring around Virginia giving thanks to Virginians.

Youngkin will be making a stop in Southwest Virginia in Gate City at the Scott County Telephone Cooperative on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Following his stop in Gate City, he will travel to Abingdon to meet constituents at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center at 6 p.m.

Youngkin has already made several stops in his ‘Thank You’ tour including stops in Lynchburg and Salem.

Youngkin is using the tour to meet with supporters and address the things that he hopes to accomplish as governor.

The events are free and open to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.