Fort Dorchester scored in all three facets of the game on its way to a 30-8 win over Lexington in the third round of the Class AAAAA football playoffs on Nov. 19. “We had three or four times when we should have scored and we didn’t to put the game away,” Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad said. “That wasn’t good but I thought we played well on both sides of the ball. Lexington is a well-coached team that hasn’t lost much so I’m very happy with us beating them 30-8.”

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO