Lehigh football finishes season on three-game win streak, beats Lafayette in 157th edition of ‘The Rivalry’

A season that began with disappointment, despair, and eight consecutive losses, ended with a storm-the-field celebration and a much brighter outlook for the future for the Lehigh football team.

Riding a classic bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort, a blocked punt for a touchdown, and just enough offense, the Mountain Hawks ended a down-and-up 2021 season on Saturday at Goodman Stadium with a 17-10 win over Lafayette in the 157th edition of college football’s most-played rivalry before 12,962.

Lehigh’s third straight win pushed to the backburner the eight-game losing streak that started the season, part of a school-record 15-game skid, that also included no touchdowns for six games.

A season that began with a lot of head-shaking ended with handshakes and pats on the back.

“I don’t know if I could be more proud of a group of players and coaches than I am with this group because of what they endured this season,” Lehigh coach Tom Gilmore said. “We’ve always had that belief that we were getting better and we expected better results as the season went along. Maybe a lot of people thought it was just coachspeak, but I am a straight shooter and truly believed that. It is truly one of the most special experiences that I’ve had as a coach because of what we went through.”

The offense wasn’t exactly spectacular against Lafayette, but two lengthy scoring drives — one that resulted in a first-half touchdown and the other a fourth-quarter field goal.

The other score was a blocked punt by sophomore Jack DiPietro that went airborne and led to Johnny Foley’s 12-yard return for a score.

DiPietro also scored the team’s lone offensive touchdown on a 13-yard TD reception from Dante Perri. DiPietro, a sophomore from Long Valley, New Jersey and one of the many underclassmen on a young football team, was voted as the game’s MVP.

“This is definitely a feeling I can get used to,” DiPietro said. “It’s a shame that the season has to come to an end. The camaraderie, the love we have for each other, I wish we could start a whole new season now. I’m very confident that next season will start a whole lot differently than this one.”

DiPietro said of his punt block that it came down to trusting the scheme.

“We had it in all week,” he said. “We were going to run it, and they knew we were coming and they called it out, but we still came and they didn’t pick us up. I put my hand up and the rest is history I guess.”

As for touchdown reception, DiPietro said that when the play came in, he whispered something to Perri and said basically “Let’s go!”

Lehigh’s offense didn’t find the end zone the rest of the day, and had just 107 yards on offense in the second half, but it didn’t matter thanks to the defense that registered seven tackles for loss, including three sacks.

Linebacker Pete Haffner, one of Lehigh’s few seniors, got one of them.

“It feels great,” Haffner said of the victory. “It has been a long season, but it’s fun to be able to go out and beat these guys. There’s a lot of emotions. This is my last football game, but I am really happy I was able to go out on top with these guys.”

The win also snapped a two-game win streak by Lafayette in the series and cut the Leopards’ all-time series lead to 80-62-5. The last two games in the series were low-scoring, featuring a total of 33 points.

The first half followed the same pattern.

Lehigh got on the board on the final play of the first quarter, capping a 75-yard, 13-play drive with the 13-yard TD pass from Perri to DiPietro.

Aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty on Haffner on a third-down incompletion, Lafayette answered with its own lengthy drive — 5 plays, 88 yards. It was capped by Jaden Sutton’s 1-yard run.

“I was mad at myself that whole entire series and I told the guys that was on me,” Haffner said. “If we had lost the game, I would have had to live with that for a long time. Fortunately, that didn’t happen.”

After the blocked punt gave Lehigh a14-7 lead, a big kickoff return set up Lafayette for freshman Micah Pettit’s 37-yard field goal to cut Lehigh’s lead to 14-10 with 1:15 left in the half. The Leopards had a chance to score again after recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff but Pettit missed his field goal attempt from 39 yards.

Despite plenty of chances, Lafayette wouldn’t score in the second half.

The Leopards outgained the Mountain Hawks 156-107 and had three drives into Lehigh territory in the second half, reaching the Lehigh 27, 30, and 19, but got turned away on downs each time.

The time of possession was more than nine minutes in Lafayette’s favor, and Gilmore admitted that his defense bent more than he would have liked. But the Mountain Hawks still got a second-half shutout.

“Our kids never wavered,” Gilmore said. “They kept fighting and all of the things we went through this season built an incredible level of toughness. Our guys were just able to fight through the adversity and found a way to win today.”

The lone points in the second half came on a field goal by Lehigh’s Dylan Van Dusen with 9:39 remaining.

While both teams finished 3-8, Lehigh also was able to finish .500 in the league at 3-3. The Leopards finished 2-4 in the Patriot League.

Lafayette played without injured freshman quarterback Ah-Shaun Davis, who was injured in the preceding game against Colgate and ruled out for Saturday’s game in the morning.

“We didn’t know he wasn’t playing until the pregame when he came out in a brace,” Gilmore said. “I don’t think the change at quarterback altered their game plan. They did a lot of the same stuff they’ve been doing.”

The Leopards, struggled mightily in the second half of its last six games, scoring a total of 25 points and just one touchdown.

“It always comes down to execution and we have to execute better offensively,” said Leopards coach John Garrett. “We also have to executive better defensively and on special teams. Our defense had some really good moments. They were able to stop them several times and made it hard for them. But I’m proud of their effort. We just need to finish better.”

Scoring Summary

Lehigh 17, Lafayette 10

Lafayette 0-10-0-0 — 10

Lehigh 7-7-0-3 — 17

FIRST QUARTER

LE: Jack DiPietro 13 pass from Dante Perri (Dylan Van Dusen kick), 0:00

SECOND QUARTER

LA: Jaden Sutton 1 run (Micah Pettit kick), 7:32

LE: Johnny Foley 12 blocked punt return (Van Dusen kick), 3:00

LA: Pettit 37 field goal, 1:15

FOURTH QUARTER

LE: Van Dusen 20 field goal, 9:39

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

Lafayette: Jaden Sutton 18-70; Selwyn Simpson 13-67; Nahjee Adams 3-14; Shane Davis 1-6; Aaron Angelos 1-(12).

Lehigh: Zaythan Hill 10-41; Rashawn Allen 8-20; Jack DiPietro 2-7; Jalen Burbage 1-5; Foley 1-(-3); Team 1-(-4); Perri 7-(-5).

PASSING

Lehigh: Dante Perri 14-24-0, 183 yards, TD.

Lafayette: Aaron Angelos 24-36-0, 133 yards.

RECEIVING

Lafayette: Steve Stilianos 11-56; Julius Young 6-38; Joe Gillette 4-18; Selwyn Simpson 2-12; Jaden Sutton 1-9.

Lehigh: Jalen Burbage 5-70; Austin Dambach 3-55; De’Shun Mickens 3-21; Zaythan Hill 1-20; Jack DiPietro 1-13; Rashawn Allen 1-4.