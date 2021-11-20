This is how Nvidia plans to make lots of money from the metaverse

In 1993, Jensen Huang helped to change the world when he founded Nvidia. The innovative creation of graphic processing units (GPUs), and all of the parallel technological advancements that have come along with them, has generated a new age that has allowed technology to become the pervasive entity that we can no longer live without. From video games to space exploration, our lives would not be the same without the creation of GPUs. Nvidia is one of the organizations responsible for the adaptation of the GPU to every aspect of digital life as we know it today. As one of the most adaptable and holistic-minded CEOs in the world, Huang grasped the impact potential of GPUs early on and utilized the technology to help provide crucial advancements across all industries. While advancements in industries like space exploration and health care cannot be attributed to Huang directly, technology rolled out by Nvidia has facilitated many of those achievements—as technology progresses, so do the applications of that technology across all industries.

