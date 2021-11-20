ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

This is how Nvidia plans to make lots of money from the metaverse

By Daniel Newman
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CEO Jensen Huang outlines an immediate path to...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Is Nvidia Stock a Buy With the Metaverse on the Horizon?

Nvidia stock has beaten the market by a wide margin, but it could be just the beginning of a much greater growth story. The GPU-maker's recent results were record-breaking. The metaverse provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity for investors. When it comes to market-crushing performance, there's no question that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) qualifies...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Nvidia forecasts upbeat revenue on metaverse hopes

(Nov 18): Nvidia Corp forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations on Wednesday, betting on growth in its data center business as more internet companies set out to invest in artificial intelligence and metaverse. The online realm that uses augmented and virtual reality to help users interact has captured more attention...
TECHNOLOGY
worth.com

How Nvidia Is Making An Impact Through Technology And Social Responsibility

In 1993, Jensen Huang helped to change the world when he founded Nvidia. The innovative creation of graphic processing units (GPUs), and all of the parallel technological advancements that have come along with them, has generated a new age that has allowed technology to become the pervasive entity that we can no longer live without. From video games to space exploration, our lives would not be the same without the creation of GPUs. Nvidia is one of the organizations responsible for the adaptation of the GPU to every aspect of digital life as we know it today. As one of the most adaptable and holistic-minded CEOs in the world, Huang grasped the impact potential of GPUs early on and utilized the technology to help provide crucial advancements across all industries. While advancements in industries like space exploration and health care cannot be attributed to Huang directly, technology rolled out by Nvidia has facilitated many of those achievements—as technology progresses, so do the applications of that technology across all industries.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jensen Huang
Computerworld

Nvidia re-envisions the metaverse as a collaboration platform

Disclosure: Nvidia is a client of the author. Nvidia’s GTC conference was once my favorite conference due to its focus on gaming; it has evolved to be my favorite conference for predicting the future. The Nvidia of today is so different from the company I first engaged with several decades ago that, were you to put them side by side, the older firm would look like a small subsidiary of today’s Nvidia.
SOFTWARE
bitcoinist.com

How DigiNation Is On a Mission to Make the Metaverse Feel Real

How do you make the intangible feel tangible; the digital seem physical? How do you add authenticity to a space whose very essence is nothing more than a judicious arrangement of ones and zeros? It’s a challenge that’s kept some of the industry’s brightest minds – from Facebook to blockchain heavyweights – awake at night burning the midnight oil. For the vision of a persistent, decentralized, and playable virtual world to become a reality, there needs to be more than merely fetching avatars and nifty NFTs.
COMPUTERS
invezz.com

Shiba Inu price prediction: SHIB is down but not out

Shiba Inu price has been in a major downward trend in the past few weeks. This decline is mostly because of profit-taking and lack of a catalyst. We explain why the falling wedge pattern signals that the coin could rebound. Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) price has been in a freefall lately...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Headsets#Afp#Getty Images Nvidia#Datacenter#Nvda#Digital
u.today

Musk Calls Out Binance CEO over DOGE, India to Ban Almost All Cryptos, SHIB Whale Buys $36 Million Worth of Tokens: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss anything important in the world of crypto!. Elon Musk calls out Binance CEO for Dogecoin, CZ replies. The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, who is known to be a Dogecoin supporter, decided to stand up for the DOGE community and called out Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In his tweet, Musk asked CZ about the current Doge situation, allegedly hinting at Binance limiting the withdrawal of the meme-based cryptocurrency.
STOCKS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Monday, November 22. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

2We’re into the second half of November now and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s literally staring us in the eye. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and,...
VIDEO GAMES
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy