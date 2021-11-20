Ellington’s Sapna Raghavan prepares for Miss America

Tiana Dyson, Miss Connecticut's Outstanding Teen 2013 (and current New England Patriots Cheerleader), Miss Connecticut 2021 Sapna Raghavan (also Miss Connecticut's Outstanding Teen 2015), and Miss Connecticut's Outstanding Teen 2014 Cynthia Dias. Steve Smith

Is the next Miss America from Ellington? If Miss Connecticut Sapna Raghavan has anything to say about it, the answer is “Yes.”

Raghavan, a 22-year-old 2016 graduate of Ellington High School, will compete against 50 other women from across the country for the coveted title of the 100th Anniversary Miss America.

Raghavan spoke with Courant Community at a send-off event, held at Maneeley’s Banquets in South Windsor, on Nov. 19. She said she is looking forward to the competition, seeing some friends from across the country, and is prepared to give her best on stage.

Among the other candidates for the job are Miss Louisiana Julia Williams and Miss Florida Leah Roddenberry, who competed alongside Raghavan at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in 2015.

“I’m really excited to share this experience with them again,” Raghavan said. “We remember all the fun we had. I can’t wait to recreate some of those memories with them. Six years ago, they were my best friends.”

Friendships aside, Raghavan believes she represents the qualities that will be sought in the historic competition, which will be held at Mohegan Sun, with the preliminary competitions on Dec. 12 and 13 and finals on Dec. 16.

“I think the big thing is that they are looking for someone who represents diversity and inclusion,” she said. “Everyone has seen, over this past year, movements like Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate, and every company is thinking about that, how they’re going to rebrand and include things like that. Miss America is no different. The other piece is showing how relevant it is. I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think it was relevant.”

Nervousness, she said, is something she handles with some mindfulness.

“I’m pretty calm, but there are certain moments where you think, ‘Oh my God, I’m competing at Miss America. This is really happening,’” she said. “I’m really confident with what I’ve got. I’m really big into manifestation, so every night, I think about [being crowned Miss America] for about 30 seconds, and that’s how I break down the nerves, compartmentalize, and keep moving.”

Her family has been instrumental in getting her prepared for the competition, Raghavan said, as well as her upbringing in Ellington. Her parents are immigrants from India, and she has been raised in the local community. After graduating from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2020, she took a job in Boston, but the pandemic precluded her moving there, instead working remotely from her family’s home.

“My family has been amazing, and Ellington has changed my life,” she said. “Never in a million years did I think I’d be back in Ellington full-time, until the pandemic. But, Ellington really has been growth for me. Ellington is where I grew up, and where I learned who I was. So, it’s been great being back, seeing people at events, and at other places, and seeing them cheering for me is awesome.”

Raghavan’s Social Impact Initiative - a key component to the competition - is Overcoming Adversity: Embracing Diversity, which encompasses racial equality and equality for women in the workplace. She said she hopes to continue to spread her message to young women in Connecticut and beyond.

“One thing a lot of us don’t think about is the reality of unconscious bias, impostor syndrome, and the confidence gap,” she said. “As women, we are more likely to not raise our hand, to not say what we want to say, and that’s just the reality. So, we need to start to learn it and realize that there are some skills we can learn to think about how we think, how we walk, and how we talk. I think that’s the only way we can really transform what people think of us.”

For more information, visit www.missamerica.org or www.missct.org .