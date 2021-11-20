ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dom Amore: Cold reality of The Game bites Yale this time; Harvard rallies to win 34-31

By Dom Amore, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

There is a certain, special kind of chill that sets in with the dusk at the Yale Bowl on those November Saturdays when The Game is played.

It’s not a weather phenomenon, but a biting, unforgiving cold that comes with the finality of the Yale-Harvard football game. No playoffs or championships for Ivy Leaguers, their mark has to be made here, when the The Bowl is nearly filled to its past glory.

No hand-warmers or space heaters fight off that cold, only grit and courage, the kind Harvard’s Luke Emge and Kym Wimberly showed this Saturday.

“It’s funny, we talk about all these life lessons in coaching football and teaching,” Harvard coach Tim Murphy was saying Saturday, after Wimberly’s touchdown catch lifted the Crimson to a 34-31 victory before 49,500 at The Bowl. “One of the ones I use, once a week, once a month, is never give up. Never, never give up. This might have been the ultimate never-give-up. It was tough for either team to lose that game, just a great clutch play by Emge and Wimberly at the end of the game.”

Both Harvard’s players and Yale’s now know the bitterness, and bitter-sweetness of these precious moments. Two years ago, Harvard players huddled in the tunnel as Yale celebrated a double-overtime win and the Ivy title. It was cold, and dark when that one ended, as protestors delayed the second half.

The big chill came in broad daylight Saturday, with Harvard lining up at it’s 34-yard line and 59 seconds to play. The Bulldogs overcame 20-10 and 27-17 deficits and were poised to win, but couldn’t make the one last first down they needed to end it. Instead of punting, and trying to pin Harvard back, Yale coach Tony Reno went for it and Yale came up short.

Still, the Crimson had to go 66 yards in 59 seconds with no timeouts and Emge, their third-string quarterback at the start of the season, had been battered by a ferocious Yale line.

“Luke had taken a couple of big shots and he was over with the docs,” Murphy said. “I wasn’t sure who the docs were going to put out there for the last series. To see Luke walk out there, after shouldering those hits, it was really a profile in courage.”

Like Yale’s Nolan Grooms, who threw for three TDs, but also three interceptions, Emge’s a scrambler and a slinger. He hit Tyler Neville for 12, then evaded the pressure and found Wimberly wide open downfield for 41 to the Yale 12.

Yale defended perfectly on two passes and, Murphy said, couldn’t have defended better on third down, but Emge floated one up to the back left corner and Wimberly went up behind and over two defenders and got it, getting down in bounds with 22 seconds left.

“Kym Wimberly’s an amazing kid, too,” Murphy said. “He’s a kid from inner-city New Orleans, very humble background. He had a very difficult stuttering problem in high school and for lack of a batter way to put it, he’s adorable. He’s the nicest kid, the toughest kid, the most resilient kid, and he was really banged up.

“We didn’t think he was going to play today, he hurt his knee and he’d already had two knee surgeries. To come down the stretch and make those tough plays is something you won’t forget.”

Yale (5-5) had its heroes. Grooms bobbed and weaved, ran for his life and threw haymakers downfield all day, finding freshman David Pantelis for 27 yards and the score that positioned the Bulldogs to win with 7 1/2 to play. Senior Zane Dudek, out since midseason with a leg injury but determined to make it back for The Game, carried six times for 30 yards before having to hobble off for good.

But in the cold reality that is The Game, with its 137-year history of epic finishes, Yale’s best wasn’t enough.

“It’s not easy to do, focus on process and not on outcome,” Reno said. “Our team put on a clinic on that today, played a physical game, we responded numerous times in the game. We kept fighting and fighting and fighting on both sides of the ball. Sometimes you give all you have in life and you don’t get the outcome you want, and that’s one of the toughest things for me, or anyone, to handle.”

Harvard’s fans, disregarding warnings not to go on the field, stormed their players when the clock ran out. Several Yale players remained on their sideline to watch the bedlam. Some stunned, perhaps, some taking it in to begin motivating themselves for next year, and some, like captain John Dean, just wanting to extend their time in The Bowl.

“It’s my last time here, wanted to enjoy my last few minutes,” Dean said, “still absorbing what happened. It was an unbelievable opportunity to play in a game like this.”

Losing The Game won’t define this Yale team, Dean said. It’s veterans have played on two Ivy champions. Harvard can look at it differently, especially linebacker Jordan Hill, one of many on both teams who took a year off from school during the pandemic to preserve eligibility and play one last time.

“For me, this was a two-year process, getting back to this moment,” Hill said. “That was on everybody’s minds. You look at Kym Wimberly at the end of the game, he’s a dude that’s dealt with a lot of injuries, tore his ACL, to have a finish like that where he makes the two biggest plays that essentially got us the W, there’s nothing better than having those moment like that. When it’s all up like that, all the chips are on the table and there’s going to be a winner and a loser, it’s a crazy feeling.”

It’s that crazy, cold, empty feeling that comes with knowing there will be nothing after this, and the reason, through all the decades and changes, it never loses its meaning. The Game, for those who play it, is always The End.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better, storybook, make-things-right ending,” Murphy said. “There have been some wild and wooly Harvard-Yale game, and this might be the most wild and wooly.”

Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com

