NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-6-2) VS CALGARY FLAMES (9-3-5) 7 PM | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The wait is over and the New York Islanders are officially in their new home at UBS Arena. In the first-ever game at UBS Arena, the Islanders will host the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. It's a nice nod as the Atlanta Flames, who moved to Caglary in 1980, were the first opponent the Islanders took on back at Nassau Coliseum back on October 7, 1972. Saturday night marks the first time the Islanders and Flames will have faced each other since their last meeting on Feb. 26, 2019.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO