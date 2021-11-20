U-Prep rallies to win first state volleyball title in Shasta County history

The U-Prep volleyball team found themselves on the brink of elimination starting in the fourth set of their state title game Saturday morning.

The quick starts U-Prep was known for didn't happen. Senior outside hitter Ashlee Kraft found herself getting outplayed by Exeter and the usual defense started sporadic.

But each time U-Prep fell, it got back up.

U-Prep sharpened its back row and rode a voracious rally after trailing two sets to one win the CIF Division IV state volleyball championship in five sets over Exeter 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-18, 15-11.

The win was the final page in a season defined by dominance as U-Prep (42-5) brought Shasta County home its first state volleyball championship in history.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS.