MOLINE, Ill. — The tree is lit, the wreaths are hung and the holiday season has officially kicked off in the Quad Cities. Hundreds gathered at the John Deere Commons on Saturday to watch the annual Lighting on the Commons. Kids were able to take a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus, there were horse drawn carriage rides and plenty of hot chocolate and Christmas carols to go around.

MOLINE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO