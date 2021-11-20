ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jude Bellingham: Donyell Malen will kick on now and start scoring more goals

By Brian Szlenk Straub
Cover picture for the articleJude Bellingham believes that Donyell Malen will kick on now and start scoring regularly after the striker got his first Bundesliga goal during Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart. Donyell Malen hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts to his Borussia Dortmund career. But he finally opened his account...

Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Stuttgart: Marco Reus is the hero again after striking late on to send the hosts just one point off Bundesliga top spot... with Donyell Malen also on target despite Roberto Massimo's leveller

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus tapped in an 85th minute winner to give his team a 2-1 victory over visitors VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and close to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund's Dutch forward Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 56th minute but Stuttgart...
Jude Bellingham
Erling Haaland
Donyell Malen
Roy Keane admits that he 'LOVES' England youngster Jude Bellingham as tough-to-please pundit gushes over Dortmund hotshot's 'scary' potential

Roy Keane has revealed that he 'loves' England star Jude Bellingham as the former Manchester United captain described the 18-year-old's potential as 'scary'. Bellingham has been handed a starting role against minnows San Marino as England look to seal qualification for next year's World Cup, with the former Birmingham starlet impressing with Borussia Dortmund.
SPORTbible

Jude Bellingham 'Ignored' Fan With A Sign To Give Another Fan His England Shirt

Jude Bellingham hilariously 'ignored' one fan with a sign asking for the player's shirt, following England's win against San Marino, and instead handed his kit to another fan. Bellingham completed 90 minutes for the first time in a competitive game for England on Monday night, as Gareth Southgate's side absolutely battered the worst ranked team in international football.
Indy100

England’s Jude Bellingham apologises after missing fan with huge sign who wanted his jersey

Footballer Jude Bellingham has apologised after giving his jersey to the person next to a young boy who was holding a sign that read: “Jude, can I have your shirt please?”Following last night’s historic 10-0 victory against San Marino, the England player approached the stands to give his jersey to one of the supporters.The little boy with the sign must have been giddy with excitement when he saw Bellingham approach - only to be crestfallen when the midfielder unintentionally snubbed him and gave his shirt to a supporter holding a Birmingham City flag.The man with the boy holding the...
Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
Daily Mail

'He's the one you don't want to miss': Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to go back in for Jude Bellingham no matter the cost - after initially missing out to Borussia Dortmund for the now £100m-rated starlet

Rio Ferdinand has sent a clear warning message to his former club Manchester United regarding the one player who they simply 'do not want to miss' on the transfer market. Ferdinand, who is ever outspoken on the affairs of his former club, strongly believes that United must pull out all the stops to sign Jude Bellingham and make sure they do not once again fail to obtain the midfielder's signature.
FanSided

Marco Rose: Donyell Malen has “set the benchmark” for his performances going forward

Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal for Borussia Dortmund against VFB Stuttgart on Saturday, prompting praise from head coach Marco Rose. The moment many Borussia Dortmund fans had been waiting for finally arrived on Saturday, as Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal for the club. Brought in to help replace the attacking threat posed by Jadon Sancho, Malen’s slow start to life in Dortmund has been a worry for many, particularly since Erling Haaland’s injury.
Breaking: Barcelona And Spain Star Pedri Wins Golden Boy Award Ahead Of Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri wins the Godlen Boy award by 199 points to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, which is the highest margin in the award's history. Pedri has been sensational throughout the year, for both club and country. Altough he only broke into the first team last season, the rise of the youngster has been for all to see this year.
