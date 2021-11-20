Watch: Jordan Davis salutes UGA fans, leads Redcoat Band after final home game

What a career it has been for Georgia senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis, out of Charlotte, North Carolina, just played his final game between the hedges in Georgia’s 56-7 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Davis, who is considered by many the best defensive player in college football, had another nice showing on Saturday in limited playing time due to Georgia’s dominance on the scoreboard.

On senior day, the Heisman hopeful even found the end zone from one yard out on a rushing touchdown that put UGA up 7-0 early.

After the game, Davis celebrated, directing the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band and giving a final salute to UGA fans.

Watch Davis’ incredible goodbye before exiting into the tunnel for the final time as a player.