ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Watch: Jordan Davis salutes UGA fans, leads Redcoat Band after final home game

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244Mfr_0d2utecC00

What a career it has been for Georgia senior defensive lineman Jordan Davis. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Davis, out of Charlotte, North Carolina, just played his final game between the hedges in Georgia’s 56-7 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Davis, who is considered by many the best defensive player in college football, had another nice showing on Saturday in limited playing time due to Georgia’s dominance on the scoreboard.

On senior day, the Heisman hopeful even found the end zone from one yard out on a rushing touchdown that put UGA up 7-0 early.

After the game, Davis celebrated, directing the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band and giving a final salute to UGA fans.

Watch Davis’ incredible goodbye before exiting into the tunnel for the final time as a player.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Georgia star gets funny send-off after final home game

The Georgia Bulldogs finished their home schedule with a blowout win on Saturday, and one of the team’s senior standouts had a pretty fun way of celebrating it. Defensive lineman Jordan Davis, one of the anchors of the Bulldogs’ dominant defense, went above and beyond when the band played the traditional postgame song. Davis got up and directed them himself.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Charleston Southern: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, football game kickoff time

Undefeated No. 1 Georgia is a prohibitive favorite to keep its perfect season intact when the Bulldogs face Charleston Southern from the FCS between the hedges on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs' defense continues to shine and has become one of the top units in college football since the turn of the century. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV is now entrenched as the unquestioned starter for the Bulldogs and has a perfect chance to hone his skills heading into the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4.
GEORGIA STATE
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis has his Heisman moment, scores rushing touchdown

ATHENS -- Fan favorite Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis gave the Bulldog faithful yet another reason to cheer for him Saturday. The defensive powerhouse made a big splash on offense with a one-yard touchdown run to score Georgia’s first touchdown of the day. Davis, who has lined up in blocking...
FOOTBALL
FanSided

(Watch) Jordan Davis rewarded with touchdown run on Senior Day

Georgia football senior nose tackle Jordan Davis made history on Senior Day as he toted the rock in for a one-yard touchdown run. The Heisman argument gets stronger for the senior with that moment, and Dawg nation loved it. Now he has offensive carries, so everyone needs to get back on the Davis to New York campaign and get him there.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Marching Band#Salute#College Football#American Football#Redcoat#Heisman
On3.com

WATCH: Kirby Smart, Jordan Davis, Justin Shaffer speak on UGA senior class

ATHENS, Ga. — It’s Monday in Athens, and that means Kirby Smart’s opening press conference to another week. This Saturday it’s Georgia and Charleston Southern squaring off in the final game at Sanford Stadium this fall. Ahead of the week, Smart spoke on Charleston Southern, the Bulldog seniors and much more. DawgsHQ was on hand and provides you with it all below.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

Could Alabama and Texas swap coaches at the end of the season with Steve Sarkisian’s job in jeopardy?

The University of Texas has arguably the most impatient football program. With the boosters, financial influencers, power brokers, and oil tycoons, more than the head coach has an opinion on how the Longhorns should be run. Texas believes it is the biggest brand in college football, and its fans embrace a “win now” attitude at all times. Steve Sarkisian knew this when he took the job; however, it looks like it’s becoming too much for him.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Dan Wetzel reveals Lane Kiffin is top candidate for new coaching job

During Yahoo Sports’ College Football Enquirer show, Dan Wetzel revealed that Lane Kiffin has been named the top candidate for one school’s coaching job. Wetzel said that former Miami booster Nevin Shapiro claimed Lane Kiffin was the Hurricanes top candidate to replace Manny Diaz. Lane Kiffin’s new job?. As Wetzel...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
94K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy