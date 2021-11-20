ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Solskjaer's United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter overseeing yet another humiliating loss as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walked over to the angry away fans and held both hands up in apology, before giving them a quick wave. He may well have been waving goodbye. Even Solskjaer sounded unsure whether he'll be given another...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Solskjaer feels safe at United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was very much business as usual as he fielded questions ahead of their trip to Watford, despite constant speculation about his future during the international break following four defeats in their past six Premier League games. The Norwegian is adamant he feels safe in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Santa Maria Times

Man United's latest loss piles more pressure on Solskjaer

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday which saw the visitors finish with 10 men. United had lost four of its last six Premier League games before the international break and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
chatsports.com

Solskjaer fired by Manchester United

Following their shocking 4-1 defeat at Watford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been fired by Manchester United. United confirmed that Solskjaer was fired early on Sunday and said that an interim boss will be in charge until the end of the season. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take temporary charge...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Solskjaer’s time as United boss seems to be coming to an end

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager appeared to be coming to an end Sunday after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games. There were denials from United officials that Solskjaer was set to leave his job in the wake of a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. United players were filmed heading to the training ground amid reports former players Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, who are already on the staff, could be handed elevated roles. United has a trip to Spain on Monday for the following night’s Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

From starting with a 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff and that night in Paris, to losing the Europa League final and humiliating defeats this season... the highs and lows of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United tenure

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's spell as Manchester United manager came to an end on Sunday off the back of a 4-1 defeat to Watford. After initially taking over as interim boss in December 2018, Solskjaer was in charge of United for almost three years and oversaw some memorable matches both in a positive and negative sense.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Rangers#Arsenal 4 0#Anfield
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona monitor Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation at Chelsea - sources

Barcelona are monitoring defender Cesar Azpilicueta's contract situation as he moves into the final six months of his deal with Chelsea, sources have told ESPN. Barca signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers last summer, and sources have said the club will continue to target out-of-contract players due to financial situation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Fox News

Fox News

672K+
Followers
128K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy