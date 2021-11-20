ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Lady Trojans open season with win over Whiteoak: PHS freshman Reid scores 33 in varsity debut

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
Portsmouth sophomore Emily Cheatham (0) attempts a layup during the Lady Trojans’ win over Whiteoak in their season opener. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

MANCHESTER — When push came to shove, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans responded on the opening day of the high school girls basketball season in Ohio.

The Lady Trojans jump-started the Manchester Tip-Off Classic with a 61-43 win over Whiteoak, improving to 1-0 after their opening game for the third-straight season.

Whiteoak jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the early first quarter and Portsmouth promptly responded, out-scoring the Lady Wildcats 56-28 over the rest of the game.

“Down 11 in the first quarter, most teams would have folded,” PHS coach Amy Hughes said, after Saturday’s win. “We kicked it in another gear and played great the rest of the way.”

Unofficially on defense, Portsmouth forced 23 Whiteoak turnovers and held them to just seven two-point field goals. The Lady Trojans also won the rebounding battle 24-23, unofficially.

Hughes credited her team’s defense for their part in the Lady Trojans’ outcome in the 10:00 a.m. opening game at the Manchester Classic.

“The defense was especially good today as a team, and especially Emily Cheatham and Nia Trinadad,” Hughes said. “They were great on that end and helped force a lot of turnovers.”

Passing and efficient shot selection helped aid the Lady Trojans on the offensive end in the 18-point victory.

Freshman Daysha Reid led all scorers with a game-high 33 points in her varsity debut, connecting on seven three-point field goals (5 in the second half).

That scoring output and Reid’s passing as a guard helped her earn PHS’ player of the game, an honor given to the outstanding performer on each team during the Manchester Classic.

“The passing was better today than all last year combined. Our girls were doing a great job of finding the open person,” Hughes said. “Daysha didn’t take any bad shots, sometimes kids take 30-40 shots to score 33. She passed really well and I was impressed with how well she saw the floor.”

Sophomore Emily Cheatham scored 12 points on six two-point makes, Amya Carr scored nine, Ayonna Carr had four, and Nia Trinadad scored three in the Portsmouth win.

Whiteoak sophomore Jaylie Parr led the Lady Wildcats with a team-high 18 points, including sinking four of their eight-made threes as a team.

Portsmouth will travel to River Valley on Tuesday (Nov. 23) in a non-league contest. The Lady Trojans will open Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday, Nov. 29 at home versus South Point.

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth: 13 19 11 18 — 61

Whiteoak: 15 10 7 11 — 43

Portsmouth (1-0) 61

Emily Cheatham 6 0-0 12, Nia Trinadad 1 0-0 3, Daysha Reid 12 2-3 33, Lexie Potts 0 0-0 0, Ayonna Carr 2 0-2 4, Sydney Meadows 0 0-0 0, Tru Cofer 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Reid 0 0-0 0, McKynna Jarvis 0 0-0 0, Amya Carr 4 0-0 9; TOTALS: 25 2-5 61; Three-point field goals: 9 (Reid 7)

Whiteoak (0-1) 43

Molly McMullen 1 0-0 2, Kelsey Monteith 1 0-0 3, Bri Hill 4 3-10 14, Elly McMullen 0 0-0 0, Lydia Carr 1 0-0 2, Addison Roberts 0 0-0 0, Jaylie Parr 6 2-2 18, Brooke Campbell 0 0-0 0, Madison Thompson 0 0-0 0, Emmy Hawkins 0 0-0 0, Darby Yeager 2 0-0 4; TOTALS: 15 5-12 43; Three-point field goals: 8 (Parr 4)

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

