ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comeback Falls Short As BC Loses To FSU 26-23

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 4 days ago

Boston College was down as much as twenty three points, but a furious rally fell short losing to Florida State 26-23 in Chestnut Hill. Phil Jurkovec ran for a touchdown and threw for one, but threw an interception to end the game. Jordan Travis was electric, throwing for three touchdowns and 251 yards.

The first half was a disaster for the Eagles, as Jurkovec was hit early and often, while the defense struggled against Travis and the speedy FSU offense. The Eagles couldn't get the ball moving at all, ending the half with a safety in the end zone. The offensive line seemed like they couldn't stop Jermaine Johnson and the FSU front seven, while there were questionable play calls that impeded the offense.

The second half looked like the struggles would continue, as Travis hit a touchdown to open the second half. However, BC wasn't done. Patrick Garwo scored a touchdown, Phil Jurkovec ran one in, and Zay Flowers caught a TD pass to bring BC within a score. However after a stop, BC's final drive floundered at the end of the game. Jurkovec was hit on 4th down, and couldn't get the ball where he wanted and the ball was intercepted.

With the loss, Boston College falls to 6-5, and will face off with Wake Forest next weekend in the regular season finale.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BCBulletin

Boston College Football Team Hit By Flu

Boston College football is dealing with a flu outbreak, as a reported 15 players have been hit by the virus according to head coach Jeff Hafley. During his press conference Hafley said that all of the players have tested negative for COVID-19, and that the illness has been across the board at various position groups. The entire team is vaccinated against COVID.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: The Coaching Carousel Is Spinning

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: Dissecting a Tough Football Loss

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Zion Johnson Accepts Invite To Senior Bowl

Boston College guard Zion Johnson has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl according to a tweet. Johnson is coming off a 2020 season in which he was named to the All-ACC third-team at offensive tackle and was voted a team captain. The Maryland native graded out as BC’s top offensive lineman in 2020 after moving from left guard to left tackle in the preseason. Named a mid-season All American, Johnson has been dominant all season not allowing a sack, and just just two quarterback pressures in 751 snaps according to Pro Football Focus.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Chestnut Hill, MA
Boston, MA
College Sports
BCBulletin

Men's Basketball Falls To URI In Sunshine Slam Third Place Game

For the second time in a week, Boston College fell to the University of Rhode Island 75-61 in the third place game of the Sunshine Slam event. Jaeden Zackery led the Eagles with 19 points, while James Karnik finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard and Antwan Walker led the Rams with 15 points a piece.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College Bowl Projections: November 22

Last week, Boston College secured their bowl eligibility with a 41-34 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. BC technically achieved bowl eligibility last season. However, with the team ravaged by injuries, Jeff Hafley elected to decline any bowl invitations to give the players the opportunity to go home and enjoy winter break with their families. Many fans expected the Eagles to make a high-quality bowl game this season, ideally one in a warm-weather location.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: Reason for Concern?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Three Stars: Florida State

Boston College dropped a frustrating one to Florida State this Saturday. The Eagles were down 26-3 early in the third quarter and while they battled back to reduce the margin to three, the comeback ultimately fell short. Lots of things went wrong, but the biggest issue was Florida State’s defensive line owning the line of scrimmage and consistently getting pressure on Pihl Jurkovec. There was also some questionable play-calling throughout the game and confusing coaching decisions. Regardless, let’s get into which Eagles distinguished themselves against the Seminoles.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Johnson
BCBulletin

Defensive Observations After Loss to Florida State

On Saturday, Boston College lost to Florida State 26-23 to drop to 6-5 on the season. Here are some observations of the defense. * The first half, FSU just beat the Eagles with faster athletes. Jordan Travis and company spaced out BC, and were quicker in open space. As head coach Jeff Hafley said the team needed to do a better job getting bodies to the ball, and closing out on plays.
FLORIDA STATE
BCBulletin

UMass Hires Former Boston College Defensive Coordinator Don Brown

The University of Massachusetts have hired current Arizona Wildcats defensive coordinator Don Brown as their new head coach. Brown, was Boston College's defensive coordinator from 2013-2015. Brown during his time in Chestnut Hill put together one of the best BC defenses in the country, under head coach Steve Addazio. In...
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College Falls to Utah in Sunshine Slam Opener

Boston College men's basketball dropped their second game in a row, falling to Utah 68-61. Freshman Jaeden Zackery led all scorers with fifteen points, while guard Makai Ashton Langford dropped 11 of his own. The Eagles who had a two point halftime led, saw the Utes come out strong in...
UTAH STATE
BCBulletin

Kickoff Time Announced For Wake Forest Game

Boston College and Wake Forest will face off at noon on Saturday, November 27th according to a press release by the program. The game will be televised on ESPN2. This is a huge game for Wake Forest, as a win would clinch the ACC Atlantic title. A loss would give Clemson who plays an out of conference game againstSouth Carolina the spot in the championship game. NC State also could earn a spot if Wake Forest loses.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Eagles#Wake Forest
BCBulletin

2021 Bowl Projections: Week 12

We are rapidly approaching the end of the 2021 college football regular season. While the parting is such sweet sorrow, it brings about a fascinating period in the cycle: bowl season. Bowl games are always fun because they pair teams that rarely play each other in exotic or different locations. We have entered the final week of the college football regular season (for most teams), so the number of possible outcomes has dropped dramatically.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: BC & FSU Preview Show

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

Boston College vs. Florida State: Prediction & Preview

Boston College (6-4) returns home to take on the Florida State Seminoles for the first time in two years. This game is important for both teams, as the Eagles will look to grab their third straight ACC win, while FSU needs the victory to stay bowl eligible. There is another interesting storyline too, as BC safety Jaiden Woodbey will get to play against his former teammates, after transferring to Chestnut Hill during the offseason. Phil Jurkovec will look to add to his impressive return, after accounting for five touchdowns against Georgia Tech last weekend. Here is the rest of our preview and predictions.
FLORIDA STATE
BCBulletin

Boston College's Offense Wilts Against URI, Eagles Lose 57-49

The University of Rhode Island's blistering defense proved to be too much for the Boston College Eagles (3-1), who fell to the Rams 57-49 on Wednesday night. URI had thirteen blocks in the game, and held Boston College to 25% shooting from the floor. Center Makhel Mitchell set a career high with eight blocks in the victory. TJ Bickerstaff had his best game as an Eagle, with 22 points and 15 rebounds, his first double double of his career.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
FSU
Sports
Boston College
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: URI Preview & Bowl Projections

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

BC Injury Report and Updates for Florida State Game

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles (6-4) return home against the Florida State Seminoles at noon. The Eagles are pretty banged up on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Jeff Hafley gave updates on Tuesday on the injuries. Questionable. Brandon Sebastian- Cornerback. Hafley said this week that Sebastian...
FLORIDA STATE
BCBulletin

Morning Bulletin: What Does Future Hold For Jurkovec?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. URI Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Boston College hits the road on Wednesday, heading to Kingston, Rhode Island to face off with the University of Rhode Island Rams. The Eagles (3-0) couldn't have asked for a better start to their season, defeating Dartmouth, Holy Cross and Fairfield rather easily. New head coach Earl Grant has done a masterful job turning around a defense that struggled last year, now holding opposing teams to just 59 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
179
Followers
793
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy