More people making the perilous journey across the Channel have been brought ashore following the deadliest day of the current migrant crisis. A group of people wearing life jackets and wrapped in blankets were seen huddled together on board an RNLI lifeboat before disembarking in Dover on Thursday morning, just a day after a dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais, causing the loss of dozens of lives.

WORLD ・ 46 MINUTES AGO