Solskjaer's United loses again; Chelsea consolidates lead

By MATTIAS KAREN ~ Associated Press
 4 days ago

LONDON (AP) -- After overseeing yet another humiliating loss as Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer walked over to the angry away fans and held both hands up in apology, before giving them a quick wave. He may well have been waving goodbye. Even Solskjaer sounded unsure whether he'll...

ESPN

Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Board and players back me

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he still has the backing of the board and his players as he heads into a crucial clash with Watford. United have lost six of their last 12 games to heap the pressure on Solskjaer but the Norwegian says everyone at the club is pulling in the same direction ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday.
kentuckytoday.com

Man United's latest loss piles more pressure on Solskjaer

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday which saw the visitors finish with 10 men. United had lost four of its last six Premier League games before the international break and...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
semoball.com

European powers joined by Sporting in Champs League last 16

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan have all advanced to the Champions League knockout stage. The parade of European powers advancing to the Champions League knockout stage Wednesday was disrupted by Sporting Lisbon completing a stunning turnaround to join them. Manchester City and Real Madrid are back...
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
BBC

Solskjaer feels safe at United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was very much business as usual as he fielded questions ahead of their trip to Watford, despite constant speculation about his future during the international break following four defeats in their past six Premier League games. The Norwegian is adamant he feels safe in...
abc17news.com

Solskjaer’s time as United boss seems to be coming to an end

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time as Manchester United manager appeared to be coming to an end Sunday after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games. There were denials from United officials that Solskjaer was set to leave his job in the wake of a 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday. United players were filmed heading to the training ground amid reports former players Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, who are already on the staff, could be handed elevated roles. United has a trip to Spain on Monday for the following night’s Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage.
NBC Sports

Solskjaer fired by Manchester United

United confirmed that Solskjaer was fired early on Sunday and said that an interim boss will be in charge until the end of the season. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take temporary charge until that interim boss is found. “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his...
