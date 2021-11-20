Steelers’ Kevin Dotson goes on IR; Karl Joseph and 2 d-linemen called up from practice squad

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Karl Joseph covers a kickoff during a game last month. Joseph was elevated from the practice squad to play in Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ben Roethlisberger’s activation off the NFL covid-19 list was just the first of a flurry of roster moves announced by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Starting left guard Kevin Dotson was placed on injured reserve because of an ankle injury suffered during last week’s tie against the Detroit Lions. Dotson did not practice all week, and J.C. Hassenauer is expected to start in his place Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former West Virginia standout safety Karl Joseph will be available for that game after he was elevated from the practice squad as a covid replacement. That signifies All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not play against the Chargers while he remains on the covid list.

Joseph, a former first-round pick, was called up for the Steelers’ win against the Denver Broncos earlier this season.

With cornerback Joe Haden also out, the Steelers will deploy a patchwork secondary against a team that has a strong passing offense. Some combination of Joseph, Arthur Maulet, Ahkello Witherspon, Justin Layne or Miles Killebrew will be on the field for the Steelers’ nickel package — and two will be needed when they go dime.

Rookie Tre Norwood will replace Fitzpatrick as the free safety in the base defense, with James Pierre serving as a an every-down outside cornerback in Haden’s stead.

Also out Sunday are All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, and to help compensate, the Steelers elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and linebacker Delontae Scott from the practice squad.

Taco Charlton will start in place of Watt, but the Steelers like to keep their edge defenders fresh by rotating in reserves.

Doton started four games as a rookie fourth-round pick last season. This season, he’s left two games early because of injury, but this will be the first contest he will miss entirely. Players on injured reserve must remain on it for a minimum of three games.

The Steelers announced earlier Saturday that Roethlisberger was cleared to come off the covid list, and he is expected to start Sunday.