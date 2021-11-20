'We Saved Kenosha': Trump Congratulates Self on 'Great' Rittenhouse Verdict

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from what happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died as well as Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO