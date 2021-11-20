ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'We Saved Kenosha': Trump Congratulates Self on 'Great' Rittenhouse Verdict

By Daniel Villarreal
 4 days ago
Trump said that if he hadn't sent federal agents into Kenosha during its 2020 unrest, the city would've "burned to the...

Comments / 361

concerned american
4d ago

Lord please protect us from the evil of Donald Trump and his followers. I beg of thee to destroy his chances of holding any government office. In Jesus name I pray amen

Reply(30)
118
Billy Bonney
4d ago

How many Trump supporters does it take to change a lightbulb? NONE! He claims he did it and they all cheer in the dark.

Reply(26)
149
freddi
4d ago

Trump is being too modest. He needs to share with us his role in the success of Attila the Hun who could have not successfully pillaged without the direction of trump, not to mention Alexandra the great who developed his armies only after consulting with Donald.

Reply(2)
54
Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

