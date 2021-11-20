'We Saved Kenosha': Trump Congratulates Self on 'Great' Rittenhouse Verdict
Trump said that if he hadn't sent federal agents into Kenosha during its 2020 unrest, the city would've "burned to the...www.newsweek.com
Lord please protect us from the evil of Donald Trump and his followers. I beg of thee to destroy his chances of holding any government office. In Jesus name I pray amen
How many Trump supporters does it take to change a lightbulb? NONE! He claims he did it and they all cheer in the dark.
Trump is being too modest. He needs to share with us his role in the success of Attila the Hun who could have not successfully pillaged without the direction of trump, not to mention Alexandra the great who developed his armies only after consulting with Donald.
Comments / 361